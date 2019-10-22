comscore Uber for Public Transport launched in Delhi: What you need to know
Delhi is the 9th city globally, and the first in Asia to get this new service called 'Uber for Public Transport'.

  Updated: October 22, 2019 2:26 PM IST
San Francisco-based ride hailing major Uber on Tuesday launched the ‘Uber for Public Transport’ for the Indian market. This service will kick off in Delhi, which becomes with ninth city globally and first in Asia to have this feature. Other cities to have this feature include Boston, and Nice to name a few.

For this service, Uber has partnered the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). This service essentially plans to show the fastest and cheapest routes to your destination. This route is likely to include walking, a cab, a bus or even a metro in a city.

Once updated, the Uber app will show a ‘public transport’ option alongside ‘UberGO’, ‘Premier’ and ‘UberPool.’ Using this feature will show three best routes with end-to-end directions from point A to point B. Users can book carpool or solo rides as well as public transport through the app or Uber kiosks. Users will also be able to enter or exit metro stations using an in-app travel card.

“We want to be the operating system of your everyday life,” Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi told reporters. “We want to replace your car with your phone.” The service is being steadily expanded to cover all 210 metro stations in Delhi.

With Inputs from IANS

  Published Date: October 22, 2019 2:25 PM IST
  Updated Date: October 22, 2019 2:26 PM IST

