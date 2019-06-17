comscore Uber testing 24x7 on-trip helpline to boost passenger safety | BGR India
News

Uber India piloting 24x7 security helpline to boost safety of its passengers

News

Uber is reportedly piloting 24x7 on-trip security helpline in India in order to boost safety of its passengers. Uber operates in 40 cities of India.

  • Published: June 17, 2019 12:52 PM IST
Ride hailing major Uber is piloting a 24×7 on-trip helpline to boost the safety of its passengers, the company sources said. Since its inception in India in 2013, Uber has not offered direct calling (helpline) support for passengers. So, this move comes following feedback in this regard.

“We are piloting a security call centre 24×7 in Chandigarh since the last one-two months. This allows a passenger to make a call and speak directly to an Uber agent for any security and safety related concern during an ongoing trip,” the sources told PTI. The security measure seeks to address the need for direct human intervention instead of a callback after a lag, they said.

Uber Vouchers launched for businesses in India

Uber Vouchers launched for businesses in India

Based on the rider response, Uber will take a call on its rollout in other cities. “No timeline has been decided yet,” the sources said. Meanwhile, the existing SOS feature during a trip will help connect with police in case of an emergency. Uber operates in 40 cities of India.

Uber new features

Besides, Uber recently launched vouchers to simply the process of paying transportation of customers for businesses. Uber introduced this so that it can become transportation platform of choice for organizations that wants to move people. With vouchers, businesses will reportedly be able to provide discounted trips to customers at once. Businesses will also be able to create customized Voucher campaigns and programs with parameters. This “includes budget, specified pick-up and drop-off locations as well as a set time for an offer.”

Uber India enables free calls between riders and drivers; the company responds

Uber India enables free calls between riders and drivers; the company responds

Earlier this year, Uber enabled free calls between riders and drivers. The company added the ability to make VoIP calls. Uber India confirmed that this is operational in Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Delhi NCR, and Bangalore. Notably, this feature was announced last fall, and is already available in several countries. If you are an Uber user, you might have noticed this calling service.

In case you don’t know, whenever you will book a cab and tap on the call button to contact your driver, Uber will offer two options. The first option is a standard call that relies on your mobile network. You will also witness a second ‘Free Call’ option, which leverages the VoIP system to place calls. After that, Uber will start the call and you will see a screen with name of your driver.

With inputs from PTI

  • Published Date: June 17, 2019 12:52 PM IST

