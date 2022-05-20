Uber India, the taxi-hailing service, has officially announced a price hike to help drivers survive the rising fuel prices in the country. According to a statement by the company’s Director of Central Operations, Nitish Bhushan, via a new blog post, “the recent hike in fares will directly boost their earnings per trip.” Also Read - Uber launches robot-assisted food delivery service in two US cities

Along with the fares hike, the company has also made some more announcements regarding issues like ride cancellations, drivers not turning on the air conditioning during rides, or refusal to accept online payments. Also Read - Uber to hire 500 techies in India by the end of this year: Here are the details

Uber announces a price hike in India

According to the Uber blogpost, the hike in fuel prices has impacted everyone, including the Uber drivers. The company claims that back in March 2022, it convened “its first-ever Uber Driver Advisory Council”. As per the blogpost, “The driver members on the council raised this as a key issue. Over the past few weeks, we have raised Uber fares to cushion drivers from the impact of rising fuel prices across many cities in India. We are always striving to make driving with Uber a viable and attractive option for drivers.” Also Read - After Mumbai, Uber hikes cab fares in Delhi NCR

Notably, Uber had announced the price hike in cab fares for Delhi (12 %) and Mumbai (15%), back in April this year. As per the official statement by the company, “We listen to feedback from drivers and understand that the current rise in fuel prices is causing concern. To help cushion drivers from the impact of spike in fuel prices, Uber has raised trip fares in Delhi NCR by 12%. Over the coming weeks, we will continue to track fuel price movements and will take further steps as needed.”

Uber rectifies ride cancellation, pickup issue

A lot of times, drivers ask the riders for their destinations before starting the ride and end up canceling them or asking riders to cancel, if they do not wish to go there. This results in a lot of hassle and waste of time.

Uber has now announced that drivers will be able to see rider’s destination before they accept the ride. This feature will benefit both riders and drivers. As per the official statement, “Drivers who meet a predefined trip acceptance threshold will be eligible to get the destination information so that they can make an informed choice. The upfront destination feature is already live across 20 cities and will be expanded to all others.”

In addition to this, Uber drivers will now have an opportunity for additional earnings in case they have to travel a long distance to pick up riders. This will encourage the drivers to accept more trips. “Drivers will be able to see the earnings for long pick-ups, separately displayed on the fare receipt, says Uber.

Uber payment modes

Uber drivers will also be able to see the payment mode (cash or online) of the riders before starting the trip. Hence, if the driver prefers a cash-only ride or vice versa, they can make the decision accordingly. Uber has also revealed that they have “introduced a daily pay process for drivers. This will ensure that trip earnings from Monday to Thursday, are credited to drivers the next day, while earnings from Friday to Sunday, are credited on Monday.”