News

Uber launches 24x7 safety helpline in India to improve users' experience

Uber has launched 24x7 safety helpline. Now users can directly get in touch with Uber's safety team if they have an urgent, non-emergency issue. Here's how you can make a call during the ride.

  Published: August 27, 2019 2:50 PM IST
Uber has launched a 24×7 safety helpline for its customers, which will be a useful feature for many. The company says that now users can directly get in touch with Uber‘s safety team if they have an urgent, non-emergency issue. This includes co-passenger’s misbehavior, a dispute with a driver or break-down while on a trip. This feature is in addition to the in-app SOS button already available in the safety toolkit.

The toolkit allows a rider to connect to law enforcement authorities in case of an emergency. The new feature is not a replacement for 100 but it is a helpful way for riders and drivers to get urgent support, the company said. One will find the safety helpline number under the safety toolkit banner hosted within the Uber app. To reach the safety tool kit, riders can tap the shield icon.

First, a Rider need to tap the shield icon to report a non-emergency safety incident, during a trip. Then the user needs to tap the safety helpline icon, hosted within the safety tool kit. Lastly, one can then just swipe to speak to an Uber representative.

Commenting on the launch, Pavan Vaish, Head of Central Operations (Rides), Uber India and South Asia said, “At Uber, we are constantly evaluating how to raise safety standards by integrating feedback we receive from riders on how they would like to communicate with us. Based on this, we are excited to launch the 24×7 safety helpline today. All our riders will now be able to access this helpline, any time of the day or night, should they need urgent assistance during their trip. We want to ensure safety is built into the services we offer to all our riders and this additional level of security reiterates our commitment to building the best safety standards across India.”

– With inputs from IANS

  Published Date: August 27, 2019 2:50 PM IST

