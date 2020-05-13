comscore Uber Connect package delivery service launched to rival Swiggy Genie
News

Uber launches 'Uber Connect' package delivery service to rival Dunzo and Swiggy Genie

News

The delivery option will be available through the main Uber app and right now it is working in select cities. Uber says packages will be transported on a two-wheeler and ideally they want the items to weigh less than 5kg.

  Published: May 13, 2020 6:51 PM IST
uber-connect

Uber in India is entering with its person-to-person package delivery service called Connect. This is similar to Dunzo and Swiggy Genie that has been operating in many parts of the country since the lockdown was imposed. As of now the service is available to Uber users in Guwahati, Jaipur and Gurugram among others. Only people in these areas can send and receive packages and Uber says all this will be done keeping social distancing in mind. Also Read - Amazon Pay Later service launched in India, offers repayment at no additional fees

The company says packages will be transported on a two-wheeler and ideally they want the items to weigh less than 5kg, which will be securely sealed. However, items like alcohol, recreational drugs, fire arms or currency will not be delivered through this service. The service will be listed on the regular Uber app (only select cities for now) and the delivery status can be checked on the app till it is received by the sendee. You can also share the delivery status with the person receiving the package, Uber mentioned. Also Read - Uber to operate 'Essential' cab service to hospitals and pharmacy stores in 4 cities

Before using Connect on the Uber, users will have to accept the terms and conditions of the service, which includes the items that are permitted to be delivered. Uber hasn’t talked about the pricing rates of the delivery but it’s safe to say that unlike a Dunzo or Swiggy Genie people will be hoping that Uber manages to meet the demands of the consumers, especially during a time when people are not able to step out. Swiggy and Zomato have expanded delivery of groceries and household essential services to over 125 cities in the country. Also Read - Flipkart and Uber team up to deliver essential items to consumers

Watch Video: Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

Available on the Swiggy and Zomato app as a different section, the company is enabling on-demand procurement and delivery of essentials to the customer’s doorstep and the service is being fulfilled through neighbourhood stores and distribution centres of large brands.

Story Timeline

  Published Date: May 13, 2020 6:51 PM IST

