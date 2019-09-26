Uber offering up to Rs 5 lakh free insurance to Uber riders in India

Uber is offering its riders up to Rs 5 lakh insurance, which is completely free of cost. The moment you board an Uber vehicle, you will automatically be entitled to coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh, the ride-hailing giant said. So, in case of an accidental death or disability, Uber riders can claim maximum Rs 500,000. One can claim up to Rs 200,000 for accidental hospitalization, including maximum OPD benefit up to Rs 50,000 per passenger free of charge.

The company has teamed up with Bharti AXA and Tata AIG for this insurance scheme. This also covers all the riders in cars, autos, and two-wheelers. “We are launching rider insurance for riders across our all modes transport which means cars, auto, and moto (two-wheelers). This insurance we are offering is completely free of cost and it is automatic. The moment you enter an Uber vehicle your insurance cover starts till the time your trip finishes,” Pavan Vaish, head of Central Operations (Rides) for India and South Asia, told IANS.

An Uber rider can report an accident to the company using the app only. Riders just need to open the “Past Trips” section in the app and send feedback. To navigate further, users need to go to the menu and select “Help”, then head over to “Trip and Fare Review.” You can then report “I was involved in an accident”. Uber’s 24×7 support team will then reach out to the rider and coordinate with the insurance partner to take them through the claim process.

“For smooth experience we have made the entire process cash-less and one needs to select the ride in the app, and fill a form with details. Soon after this, our team will get in touch with you for assistance,” Pavan added. Separately, last month, Uber launched a 24×7 safety helpline for its customers. The company asserted that now users can directly get in touch with Uber’s safety team if they have an urgent, non-emergency issue. This includes co-passenger’s misbehavior, a dispute with a driver or break-down while on a trip. This feature is in addition to the in-app SOS button already available in the safety toolkit.

– With inputs from IANS