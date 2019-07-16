comscore Uber testing call and SMS-based cab booking in India
  • Home
  • News
  • Uber testing call and SMS-based cab booking in India: Report
News

Uber testing call and SMS-based cab booking in India: Report

News

Uber plans to allow users to book cabs through calls and SMS in India soon. The company is setting up call centres to enable such an operation in the country.

  • Published: July 16, 2019 11:09 AM IST
Uber-Pixabay-stock-main

Uber wants to further simplify the process of booking cabs on its platform in India. The can-sharing platform wants to allow users to now book cabs through calls and SMS in local languages. The move is aimed at making it easier for older generation to get on Uber. This will also come in handy when you are stuck in a place without 4G connection. The company is reportedly piloting a call centre for riders to book a cab. This will be the first time that Uber is enabling offline booking after starting as an app-only service.

Uber to get call and SMS-based booking option

Uber has avoided a call centre-based booking system so far to curtail costs. However, it is now preparing to engage by setting up local call centres to attract regional customers. The transportation network company has a call centre for drivers. It also has similar operation for emergency situations, where a rider gets call back if they press the SOS button on the app. The new plan will help those who are unable to navigate the app and are unable to do online booking.

Uber Vouchers launched for businesses in India

Also Read

Uber Vouchers launched for businesses in India

“We are trying to play on accessibility and allow people to use local languages to maybe send an SMS or a call to book a ride as opposed to just using the app,” Vidhya Duthaluru, Director, Engineering, who leads Uber’s Customer Obsession team in India, told BusinessLine. “It is not just the local language access but it also allows access to older people who are not comfortable navigating apps.”

Ola, Uber’s biggest rival in the country, started operations with a call centre number in India. It shut the facility when Uber entered the country to focus on efficiency of operations. Uber now seems to be taking a page from its local rival in the country. Duthaluru says the new calling and SMS option will bring in section of society that has been excluded so far. The Hindu BusinessLine reports that the service will be available only to a select number of users. The company wants to ensure that its call centre costs do not go through the roof as it adds calls and SMS to the network.

Uber announces UberBOAT and UberBOAT XL in Mumbai, will be available from February 1

Also Read

Uber announces UberBOAT and UberBOAT XL in Mumbai, will be available from February 1

Uber, which became the darling of Venture Capital Firms, has struggled to turn profitable. The company listed itself recently but it did not go down well. The company’s shares have tumbled significantly and have now found support. It is estimated to have a market cap of $75 billion, which is much lower than previous estimate of $100 billion. In order to strengthen its business, Uber is looking to add more commute options. However, simplifying booking in markets like India could pay dividends and drive demand.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: July 16, 2019 11:09 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Gaming
Pakistan minister confuses GTA V video for real life; praises pilot for great flying
thumb-img
News
Realme 3i teased on Flipkart; launching with Realme X on July 15
thumb-img
Gaming
17-year-old boy kills self after being stopped from playing PUBG
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.2 launch rumored to take place soon; specifications, and more

Editor's Pick

Huawei Watch GT Active now available in India: Check offers
News
Huawei Watch GT Active now available in India: Check offers
Realme 3i vs Redmi 7 vs Galaxy M10: Comparison

News

Realme 3i vs Redmi 7 vs Galaxy M10: Comparison

Uber testing call and SMS-based cab booking in India

News

Uber testing call and SMS-based cab booking in India

ACT Fibernet Broadband plans revised with speed upgrade by 50Mbps

News

ACT Fibernet Broadband plans revised with speed upgrade by 50Mbps

Samsung Galaxy A40 gets Samsung Pay support

News

Samsung Galaxy A40 gets Samsung Pay support

Most Popular

Realme 3i First Impressions

Realme X First Impressions

Tata Sky Binge First Impressions

Tecno Phantom 9 First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi 7A review

Huawei is planning to lay off hundreds of workers in the US: Report

Huawei Watch GT Active now available in India: Check offers

Realme 3i vs Redmi 7 vs Galaxy M10: Comparison

Uber testing call and SMS-based cab booking in India

ACT Fibernet Broadband plans revised with speed upgrade by 50Mbps

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

Uber testing call and SMS-based cab booking in India

News

Uber testing call and SMS-based cab booking in India
Uber piloting 24x7 on-trip security helpline

News

Uber piloting 24x7 on-trip security helpline
Uber plays safe, prices IPO at $45 per share

News

Uber plays safe, prices IPO at $45 per share
Uber facing probe for alleged corrupt practices in India

News

Uber facing probe for alleged corrupt practices in India
Uber Vouchers launched for businesses in India

News

Uber Vouchers launched for businesses in India

हिंदी समाचार

Public WiFi Interoperability : सार्वजनिक वाईफाई नेटवर्क को आपस में जोड़ने पर विचार कर रही है सरकार, यूजर्स को होगा ये फायदा

Apple Smart Watch ने व्यक्ति को डूबने से बचाया

Realme 4 को छोड़ सीधा Realme 5 लॉन्च करेगी कंपनी, Realme X से ज्यादा होगी कीमत

BSNL Broadband Trial Offers : बीएसएनएल ने दोबारा लॉन्च किया ब्रॉडबेंड ट्रायल ऑफर, मिलेंगे ये बेनिफिट

Realme X vs Vivo Z1 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy M40

News

Huawei is planning to lay off hundreds of workers in the US: Report
News
Huawei is planning to lay off hundreds of workers in the US: Report
Huawei Watch GT Active now available in India: Check offers

News

Huawei Watch GT Active now available in India: Check offers
Realme 3i vs Redmi 7 vs Galaxy M10: Comparison

News

Realme 3i vs Redmi 7 vs Galaxy M10: Comparison
Uber testing call and SMS-based cab booking in India

News

Uber testing call and SMS-based cab booking in India
ACT Fibernet Broadband plans revised with speed upgrade by 50Mbps

News

ACT Fibernet Broadband plans revised with speed upgrade by 50Mbps