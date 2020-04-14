comscore Uber to operate 'Essential' cab service to hospitals and pharmacy stores
Uber to operate 'Essential' cab service to hospitals and pharmacy stores in 4 cities

Uber Essential cab service will be operated in Bengaluru, Nashik, Gurugram and Hyderabad to start with.

  Published: April 14, 2020 9:27 PM IST
Uber has announced that the company will start its new ‘Uber Essential‘ cab service in four cities to facilitate essential travel to locations such as hospitals and pharmacy stores. The taxi-aggregator will offer this service for the residents of Bengaluru, Nashik, Gurugram and Hyderabad to start with. Also Read - Flipkart and Uber team up to deliver essential items to consumers

“In conformity with government guidelines, we urge people to stay safe and discourage non-essential travel. Through Uber Essential, we are selectively offering rides for essential services only to cater to crucial travel requirements in select cities,” Prabhjeet Singh, Director-operations, and Head of cities, Uber India & South Asia said in a statement (via Livemint). Also Read - Ola and Uber suspend operations in Delhi-NCR to help contain Coronavirus outbreak

Uber says that this ‘Uber Essential’ cab service, as permitted and approved by local authorities, will provide efficient and reliable transportation for riders to essential service locations. Also Read - Uber ने उठाया बड़ा कदम, अब एक क्लिक पर मिलेगी पुलिस की मदद

“The service is focused upon supporting only essential and critical travel with explicit consent of local authorities. We are in consultation with multiple cities and authorities to understand if there is a need a service like this and based on their advice we will launch the initiative in more cities in coming weeks,” added Singh.

According to the company, Uber Essential driver-partners will be well take all safety measures like masks, gloves, sanitizers, and safety training. They are also being issued curfew passes by local law enforcement authorities. This will allow seamless movement to essential service locations.

  • Published Date: April 14, 2020 9:27 PM IST

