comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Uber Vouchers launched for businesses in India
News

Uber Vouchers launched for businesses in India

News

Uber debuts Vouchers for businesses in India as it challenges traditional cab service providers in the country.

  • Published: April 10, 2019 5:49 PM IST
Uber Vouchers

Uber is simplifying the process of paying transportation of customers for businesses. The ride sharing startup has announced the launch of Uber Vouchers, a feature meant to ease the process of sponsoring transportation of customers for businesses. With Uber Vouchers, the service aims to become transportation platform of choice for organizations that wants to move people. Uber says the feature has been built on the Uber for Business (U4B) platform and was beta tested with over 100 partners globally.

Uber Vouchers will now be available internationally in most countries where Uber operates and will also be available in India. With Uber Vouchers, businesses will be able to offer discounted trips to one or many customers at once. Businesses will also be able to create customized Voucher campaigns and programs with parameters “including budget, specified pick-up and drop-off locations as well as a set time for an offer.” Uber also offers option for further customization and can be further tailored using a web dashboard.

Uber India enables free calls between riders and drivers; the company responds

Also Read

Uber India enables free calls between riders and drivers; the company responds

“With the international launch of this feature, Uber’s goal is to unlock an additional growth lever for businesses by creating an innovative way to bring customers to their door or wherever they need to go. As companies look for new technology and novel ways to engage with consumers, Vouchers provide a perk that businesses know their customers will use,” said Ronnie Gurion, General Manager and Global Head of Uber for Business.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro First Look

Once the voucher is created, a business can send it to the intended customer via email, social media, mobile messaging and other channels. When a rider receives a voucher and clicks to redeem the link, it is automatically added to their Uber app and it will remain in the app until it expires. Companies offering vouchers will only pay for the rides redeemed under the voucher campaign. Uber says a diverse group of retailers, restaurants and services have leveraged the product in unique ways. The feature will compete with companies offering cab services and has the potential to change the ways companies offer transportation service to their customers and employees.

  • Published Date: April 10, 2019 5:49 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy A80, A70 launch event highlights
News
Samsung Galaxy A80, A70 launch event highlights
Uber Vouchers launched for businesses in India

News

Uber Vouchers launched for businesses in India

Lenovo Z6 Pro to launch on April 23

News

Lenovo Z6 Pro to launch on April 23

Samsung Galaxy A80 with 'rotating triple-camera' official

News

Samsung Galaxy A80 with 'rotating triple-camera' official

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 series hits 1 million sales milestone within a month in India

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 series hits 1 million sales milestone within a month in India

Sponsored

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy A80 First Impressions

Huawei P30 Pro camera review

Huawei P30 Lite First Impressions

Vivo V15 Review

Samsung Galaxy S10e Review

Samsung Galaxy A80, A70 launch event highlights

Uber Vouchers launched for businesses in India

Lenovo Z6 Pro to launch on April 23

Samsung Galaxy A80 with 'rotating triple-camera' official

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 series hits 1 million sales milestone within a month in India

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Related Topics

Related Stories

Uber Vouchers launched for businesses in India

News

Uber Vouchers launched for businesses in India
Uber launches 24x7 safety helpline in Chandigarh

News

Uber launches 24x7 safety helpline in Chandigarh
Ola to invest USD 500 mn in self-drive service

News

Ola to invest USD 500 mn in self-drive service
Ola cabs banned in Bengaluru for licence violation

News

Ola cabs banned in Bengaluru for licence violation
Forgetful Indians leave live fish, footwear, sarees in taxis: Uber

News

Forgetful Indians leave live fish, footwear, sarees in taxis: Uber

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy A80 रोटेटिंग ट्रिपल कैमरा के साथ हुआ लॉन्च, बैक में है 48मेगापिक्सल का कैमरा

व्हाट्सएप पर अब एक साथ भेज सकते हैं 30 ऑडियो फाइल्स

स्नैपड्रैगन 855 और 10X जूम फीचर के साथ लॉन्च हुआ Oppo Reno, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

मोबाइल और PC पर ऐसे चेक करें अपना PF (Provident Fund) बैलेंस

Voto ने भारत में लॉन्च किया ड्यूल रियर कैमरे वाला V9 स्मार्टफोन, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

Samsung Galaxy A80, A70 launch event highlights
News
Samsung Galaxy A80, A70 launch event highlights
Uber Vouchers launched for businesses in India

News

Uber Vouchers launched for businesses in India
Lenovo Z6 Pro to launch on April 23

News

Lenovo Z6 Pro to launch on April 23
Samsung Galaxy A80 with 'rotating triple-camera' official

News

Samsung Galaxy A80 with 'rotating triple-camera' official
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 series hits 1 million sales milestone within a month in India

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 series hits 1 million sales milestone within a month in India