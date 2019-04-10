Uber Vouchers launched for businesses in India

Uber is simplifying the process of paying transportation of customers for businesses. The ride sharing startup has announced the launch of Uber Vouchers, a feature meant to ease the process of sponsoring transportation of customers for businesses. With Uber Vouchers, the service aims to become transportation platform of choice for organizations that wants to move people. Uber says the feature has been built on the Uber for Business (U4B) platform and was beta tested with over 100 partners globally.

Uber Vouchers will now be available internationally in most countries where Uber operates and will also be available in India. With Uber Vouchers, businesses will be able to offer discounted trips to one or many customers at once. Businesses will also be able to create customized Voucher campaigns and programs with parameters “including budget, specified pick-up and drop-off locations as well as a set time for an offer.” Uber also offers option for further customization and can be further tailored using a web dashboard.

“With the international launch of this feature, Uber’s goal is to unlock an additional growth lever for businesses by creating an innovative way to bring customers to their door or wherever they need to go. As companies look for new technology and novel ways to engage with consumers, Vouchers provide a perk that businesses know their customers will use,” said Ronnie Gurion, General Manager and Global Head of Uber for Business.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro First Look

Once the voucher is created, a business can send it to the intended customer via email, social media, mobile messaging and other channels. When a rider receives a voucher and clicks to redeem the link, it is automatically added to their Uber app and it will remain in the app until it expires. Companies offering vouchers will only pay for the rides redeemed under the voucher campaign. Uber says a diverse group of retailers, restaurants and services have leveraged the product in unique ways. The feature will compete with companies offering cab services and has the potential to change the ways companies offer transportation service to their customers and employees.