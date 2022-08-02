comscore Uber-Zomato deal: Cab aggregator likely to sell Zomato shares for Rs 2,938 crore
  • Home
  • News
  • Uber Zomato Deal Cab Aggregator Likey To Sell Zomato Shares For Rs 2938 Crore
News

Uber-Zomato deal: Cab aggregator likely to sell stake in Zomato for Rs 2,938 crore

News

The offer is expected to come with a price range of Rs 48-54 per share, equivalent to 612 million or 7.8 per cent of total outstanding shares.

Zomato

Cab aggregator Uber will likely sell its 7.8 percent stake in the online food delivery platform Zomato. This stake is expected to be worth around Rs 2,938 crore ($373 million). This new report comes at the heels of Zomato’s positive quarterly results. Also Read - Restaurants increase discounts on their apps to reduce dependency on Zomato, Swiggy

The offer from Uber is expected to come with a price range of Rs 48-54 per share, equivalent to 612 million or 7.8 percent of total outstanding shares, according to a report by CNBC TV18. Also Read - Ola and Uber rebut the rumors of their merger

Uber had purchased a stake in Zomato by selling off its Uber Eats business in India. The companies made the transaction in the year 2020. Since then, the online food delivery service provider has gone public. Zomato shares closed 19.96 percent up, at Rs 55.60 on Tuesday. Its stock has lost over 60 percent of it value this year. Also Read - Epic Games Summer Sale 2022: Top 25 games to add to your game Library

Zomato reported Rs 185.7 crore in consolidated loss for the quarter ending June 30, compared to a loss of Rs 359.7 crore in the previous quarter. The company managed to shrink losses despite criticism for the recent mega Blinkit deal. Zomato decided to acquire Blinkit for a price of Rs 4,447 crore. It was an all-stock deal that was finalized in the month of June this year. The financials of Blinkit will start
getting consolidated into Zomato’s consolidated financials post the approval from stock exchanges.

Analysts believed that Zomato acquisition of another loss-making business will affect its log books negatively. However, the brand managed to improve over last quarter’s performance. The company stock price has been witnessing a steady downfall since the IPO in July 2021.

Zomato chief Deepinder Goyal, in his letter to stockholders emphasized that the company will continue to focus on profitability but not at the expense of losing users. The company has claimed that they will continue to focus on retaining, hiring employees in order to boost growth in the long term.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: August 2, 2022 8:12 PM IST
  • Updated Date: August 2, 2022 8:13 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Uber likely to sell its 7.8% stake in Zomato for Rs 2,938 crore
News
Uber likely to sell its 7.8% stake in Zomato for Rs 2,938 crore
Nokia 8210 4G launched in India at Rs 3,999: Check specs, details

Mobiles

Nokia 8210 4G launched in India at Rs 3,999: Check specs, details

Nothing Phone (1) Lite specifications leaked, may be priced under Rs 25,000: Details here

Mobiles

Nothing Phone (1) Lite specifications leaked, may be priced under Rs 25,000: Details here

How to set a reminder in Outlook

How To

How to set a reminder in Outlook

Apple no longer requires employees to wear masks in offices

News

Apple no longer requires employees to wear masks in offices

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Uber likely to sell its 7.8% stake in Zomato for Rs 2,938 crore

Nokia 8210 4G launched in India at Rs 3,999: Check specs, details

Nothing Phone (1) Lite specifications leaked, may be priced under Rs 25,000: Details here

Apple no longer requires employees to wear masks in offices

Twitter is testing a new 'tweets per month' feature: Check details

Block Spam Calls Permanently on Android Smartphones

Jio gets biggest piece of pie in 5G spectrum auction in India

Smartphones Launching in August 2022

HowTo Use Dual Video Feature on Instagram

PC Guide: 7 Things to do before using your new PC

Related Topics

Latest Videos

iQOO 9T Launched In India starting from Rs 49,999, First Flagship with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset & vivo V1+ display chip

Hands On

iQOO 9T Launched In India starting from Rs 49,999, First Flagship with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset & vivo V1+ display chip
WhatsApp New Features Update: Some Cool New Features to Make your Texting Experience Amazing

News

WhatsApp New Features Update: Some Cool New Features to Make your Texting Experience Amazing
#HowTo Block spam calls permanently on your android smartphone

Features

#HowTo Block spam calls permanently on your android smartphone
From Galaxy Z Fold 4 & Flip 4 to OnePlus 10T, Check Out the Top 5 Upcoming Launches in August 2022

Features

From Galaxy Z Fold 4 & Flip 4 to OnePlus 10T, Check Out the Top 5 Upcoming Launches in August 2022

new arrivals in india

T1x 4G 128GB
T1x 4G 128GB

12,999

Note 12 Pro 4G
Note 12 Pro 4G

15,890

Razr 2022
Razr 2022

97,990

X30 Pro
X30 Pro

59,990

X8 Pro 5G
X8 Pro 5G

29,990

Phone 1 256GB
Phone 1 256GB

34,999