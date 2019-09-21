Accessory maker Ubon has launched its latest Ubon CL-60 wireless earphones in the Indian market. It is similar to other Bluetooth neckbands such as the recently launched Realme Buds Wireless or OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2. As part of the announcement, the company shared the features and pricing details of the Ubon CL-60 wireless earphones. Ubon confirmed that the wireless earphones are now on sale via “all leading retail” and e-commerce platforms.

Ubon CL-60 wireless earphones details

The new Ubon CL-60 costs Rs 2,499. The company claims that it is the first Indian accessory maker “to innovate and introduce” built-in earbuds with “explosive bass”. Ubon also claims that the CL-60 offer users “clear vocals” with the help of smart noise reduction for high-fidelity audio. Taking a closer look at the design, users also get in-line controls for volume, skipping tracks, and digital assistant. Ubon has also added fast pairing technology to make it easier for users to connect with a smartphone.

Additionally, the CL-60 also comes with magnets in the earbuds so they can snap together for easy management. The company also claims that the earphones can support up to 24 hours of playback time. This claim makes CL-60 stand out from the crowded wireless earphones market.

“UBON CL-60 is for those audiophiles, who are always in search of value for money yet a premium quality product. This neckband also submerges one into the perfect listening experience through cutting edge technology,” Mandeep Arora, co-founder of Ubon said. Arora also clarified that Ubon CL-60 aims to deliver the desired satisfaction to the fitness and music enthusiasts.