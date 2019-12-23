India based mobile accessory manufacturer Ubon has now launched a new 10,000mAh power bank, Ubon PB-Z12 Power King, in India at Rs 2,999. The highlight of Ubon PB-X12 Power King portable power bank is its built-in 3-in-1 cable support for Android and iOS devices. It comes with a standard Micro-USB cable, a Type-C cable and a lighting connector cable.

Ubon claims that the 10,000mAh power bank offers rapid charging feature and comes with IC protection that helps to avoid over-charging, over-discharging or short circuit. The power output is estimated to charge an iPhone 2.4 times and Android smartphones up to 2.2 times.

“After a successful debut in the smartwatch & wireless power bank category, we aim at delivering to our consumers, world-class experience with the UBON PB-X12 Power King Portable power bank. After exhaustive innovative research from our technical team, we have come up with India’s first power bank with a 3 in 1 inbuilt wire support. We are planning to bring in some exciting launches in 2020 as well, to provide an unparalleled experience to our consumers,” said Mandeep Arora, Co-Founder, Ubon.

Last month, the manufacturer had launched Ubon SW-11 smartwatch with built-in GPS tracker for Rs 2,199. It was flagship smartwatch inspired by traditional chronographic design combined with bigger LED screen, longer battery backup with a standby backup time of 7 days, GPS tracker and LTE connectivity.

The smartwatch features a 1.3-inch colorful IPS display and includes 150mAh battery with a promise of 7 days of standby time on single charge. It is IP65 waterproof and can take care of activities like sleep tracking, examine BP rates, count your calories, pace tracking and more. The watch can offer full smartphone notifications for calls, text and Whatsapp messages in addition to Facebook, Skype and more. Also, it is compatible with iOS as well as Android phones using ‘Wearfit App’.