UC Browser launches UC Drive, offers 20GB free storage
UC Browser launches UC Drive, offers 20GB free storage

UC Browser is the flagship product of UCWeb. Over the last couple of years, the browser launched its content platform, which came in 2016, and now there is a latest add-on Cloud Storage feature.

  Published: January 16, 2020 3:21 PM IST
ucweb-browser-new-version

UC Browser, part of the Alibaba Digital Media and Entertainment Group, has announced it is offering 20GB free storage via its in-app Cloud storage service for Indian individual users, UC Drive. “In a mobile-first market like India, almost all digital activities are shifting to mobile devices – from watching movies and clicking pictures to sharing files. In a scenario like this, users are left scrambling for cloud storage and syncing options,” Huaiyuan Yang, Vice President, UCWeb Global Business, said in a statement.

“With UC Drive, our users can enjoy an unfettered browsing experience using the least amount of mobile data, ensuring that users never run out of storage again. UC Drive is a step forward in our commitment to provide better mobile internet services to our billion+ users and grow with the digital market here.”

This is the company’s first launch in the global market. According to the Chinese firm, India is one of its largest markets and makes up for about 50 percent of its global downloads. UC Browser recently reported over 1.1 billion downloads globally. In 2018, the company had reported that India is the largest overseas market outside China. In particular January, 2018, there were over 130 million monthly active users in India.

UC Browser is the flagship product of UCWeb. Over the last couple of years, the browser launched its content platform, which came in 2016, and now there is a latest add-on Cloud Storage feature. The UC Drive can be a perfect tool for immediate file exchange with its ‘File Sharing’ option. Coupled to that, there is an ability to synchronize any folder on your phone with cloud storage, and option to give access to multiple people.

Written with inputs from IANS

