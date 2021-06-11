Google Doodle June 11, 2021: Google marks the start of 2020 UEFA European Football Championship with a colourful Doodle. The championship begins on June 12 with the first match between Turkey and Italy in the largest sports facility in Rome: Stadio Olimpico. Also Read - Android 12 beta 2 rolling out: New privacy features, tweaked design and more

The UEFA Euro 2020 tournament will take place in 11 cities in 11 UEFA countries. To recall, the tournament was initially scheduled from June 12, 2020 to July 12, 2020 but got delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The association then announced to reschedule the UEFA Euro 2020 tournament to June 12, 2021. The championship will go on till July 12, 2021. While there has been a delay of a year in the tournament to happen, it will continue with the same name “UEFA Euro 2020”. Also Read - Sundar Pichai: 5 interesting facts about Google CEO you never heard before

How to watch UEFA Euro 2020 online

Football fans will be able to watch the live streaming of all the UEFA Euro 2020 matches on SonyLIV. The tournament will telecast on SONY TEN 2 and SONY TEN 3 in India. Also Read - Flipkart Big Saving Days smartphone deals: Pixel 4a is star of the show once again

More details…

The UEFA Euro 2020 will kick off with a match between Italy vs. Turkey and will be hosted in Roma’s Stadio Olimpico playing. This also suggests the return of European fans to the stadium, in limited capacity, ofcourse.

Notably, this is for the first time UEFA Euro is spread across 11 different venues in Europe. The teams including defending UEFA Euro champions Portugal and FIFA World Cup winners France are divided into six groups with four teams each.

Interestingly, among the 11 host countries, seven of them including Denmark, England, Germany, Netherlands, Italy, Russia, and Spain have qualified for the tournament. On the other hand, Hungary and Scotland made it via the play-offs, while Romania and Azerbaijan missed out. Finland and North Macedonia are two teams that are making their debut in UEFA Euro 2020.