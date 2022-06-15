Aadhaar to be linked with birth, death

Aadhaar is one of the most important pieces of documents that an individual can have in India. It serves as both, a proof of identity and a proof of address. Now, the Indian government plans to link details pertaining to the birth and death of an individual using Aadhaar. This measure is being taken in order to prevent misuse of the document and misappropriation under the government scheme. Also Read - Aadhaar data of 110 crore Indian farmers exposed online due to faulty govt website

According to a report by The Economic Times, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) plans to launch two pilot programmes in India soon. While one of these programmes will focus on issuing Aadhaar numbers upon birth of an child, the other one will focus on tracking the death of an individual so that Aadhaar-based schemes are not misused.

Aadhaar at the time of birth

Baal Aadhaar is issued to kids at the time of birth. As per the report, around 93 percent kids between five and 18 years of age have Aadhaar. On the other hand, only a quarter of kids below the age of five years are registered in the database. Now, UIDAI, as a part of a pilot program will issue a provisional Aadhaar cards to kids at the time of birth. This provisional Aadhaar will help the children and families get benefits under various government schemes.

UIDAI will collect first set of biometric data from kids at the age of five, when the organisation’s teams will visit kids to record biometric data and allot a permanent Aadhaar number. Then, when a child turns 18, biometric data will be re-registered, which would ensure that multiple Aadhaar numbers are not generated for the same child.

Tracking Aadhaar for the deceased

UIDAI will also track the Aadhaar number for the deceased individuals. The organisation, in addition to cross-verifying data with city and state birth and death registration databases, also plans to approach private and public hospitals for the data. “Pensions of people who have passed away recently are still being withdrawn or automatically credited to their accounts as their Aadhaar number is still active. That is undesirable,” a government official told the publication.

This will ensure that Aadhaar of deceased people isnt’t being used for getting government benefits.