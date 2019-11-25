UIDAI updates mAadhaar app with new features on Android and iOS

UIDAI has released a new version of its mAadhaar app for Android and iOS. The new mobile app is designed as a one stop shop for Aadhaar holders to download Aadhaar details on their mobile devices. The app makes it easier for residents to carry their Aadhaar number in digital form. This will include demographics data including Name, Date of Birth, Gender, Address and Photograph on mobile phone. The new version of mAadhaar app is now available for download via App Store and Play Store.

“Uninstall any previously installed versions of the mAadhaar app from your mobile. Download and install the NewmAadhaarApp,” UIDAI tweeted. The new version of mAadhaar app comes with two major sections. The first section is described as Aadhaar Services Dashboard, which is a single window for all Aadhaar online services applicable to any Aadhaar holder. The second section is called My Aadhaar Section, which acts as a personalized space. It allows users to add profiles to the app for any selected Aadhaar holder.

The new mAadhaar app aims to simplify the process of carrying your Aadhaar details in digital form. The app ensures that you don’t need to carry your original Aadhaar card with you. The government has approved use of this digital mAadhaar app to avail all Aadhaar-based services. With the app, Aadhaar holders can lock or temporarily unlock their biometrics anytime. One of the best advantage of the app is that you can use the time-based OTP facility from the app. While it is valid only for 30 seconds, it comes handy when you don’t get the same sent to your mobile number.

Set a 4-digit passcode for your #mAadhaar app. This will be required if you use any services under ‘My Aadhaar’ section for the selected Aadhaar profile like Aadhaar Lock/ Unlock, Biometric Lock/ Unlock, VID generator, eKYC etc. pic.twitter.com/Z1g5NeWuGJ — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) 25 November 2019

The mAadhaar app also allows users to share their details using the QR code. The feature was introduced as a way to prevent data leak. You can also set a 4-digit passcode for the app. From the app, users can also share their eKYC in the form of message or email directly. The app is really useful for those who avail Aadhaar-based services at regular intervals. It is also useful as a key method of identification. With the new interface, UIDAI is simplifying the application and making it easier to access your information.