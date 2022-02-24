Twitter has acknowledged that it mistakenly pulled suspended the accounts that were relaying information about the movement of Russian troops amid the ongoing Ukraine crisis. However, the micro-blogging platform was quick to notice the issue and it has already started restoring the suspended accounts. Also Read - How to download videos from Twitter

“We’re closely investigating — but mass reporting is not a factor here. A small number of human errors as part of our work to proactively address manipulated media resulted in these incorrect enforcements. We’re fixing the issue and reaching out directly to the affected folks,” Twitter’s head of site integrity Yoel Roth wrote in a post. Also Read - Twitter testing a new feature that lets users untag themselves from a conversation

“We do not trigger automated enforcements based on report volume, ever, exactly because of how easily gamed that would be,” he added. Also Read - New IT rules, feature phones, competition worry Twitter in India

A Twitter spokesperson in a statement to AFP said that the company was “expeditiously reviewing these actions” and that it was proactively reinstating the access to a number of affected accounts.”

Just like Facebook, Twitter too is used spreading misinformation. However, unlike Facebook, Twitter doesn’t have ample resources to take down such posts, the report noted.

Oliver Alexander, who was one of the researchers who was blocked on Twitter, said he was back in 24 hours. “I am back again after having been locked out twice in 24 hours. First time for a post debunking the “foiled sabotage / gas attack” and second time for a post debunking the “Ukrainian attack into Russia,” said Oliver Alexander, analysts with open-source intelligence (OSINT), “@Twitter needs to do something against these locks now,” he wrote in a post on Twitter.

What’s happening in Ukraine

Tens of thousands of Russian troops gathered near Ukraine’s borders on Thursday and the Russian forces fired missiles at several cities in Ukraine after President Vladimir Putin authorised what he described as a “special military operation”. Explosions could be heard in Kyiv in the wee hours on Thursday.

Interfax news agency said that gunfire could be heard near Kyiv’s main airport and that sirens could be heard over the city. While the full scope of the Russia’s military operation isn’t known yet. However, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, “Our plans do not include the occupation of Ukrainian territories. We are not going to impose anything by force.”