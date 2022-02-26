comscore Russia-Ukraine conflict: Ukrainian leaders request Tim Cook to block Russians from App Store
Ukraine tech minister appeals to Tim Cook to block App Store access in Russia

Apple CEO Tim Cook had tweeted about the current situation in Ukraine recently, pledging that Apple will keep "supporting local humanitarian efforts". However, he has not responded to the Ukrainian technology minister's appeal.

On the Day 2 of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, Mykhailo Fedorov, requested Apple CEO Tim Cook to stop providing its services and products to Russian Federation, as a response to the invasion. Also Read - Tech companies including Apple, Facebook, Uber respond to Russia's invasion of Ukraine

In an open letter, he has requested Cook “to stop supplying Apple services and products to the Russian Federation, including blocking access to App Store!” In his tweet, Fedorov also added, “We are sure that such actions will motivate youth and active population of Russia to proactively stop the disgraceful military aggression.” He also appeals to the youth and active population of Russia to resist the invasion. Also Read - Ukraine crisis: Chipmakers anticipate limited impact on chip shortage

David Kaye, UC Irvine Law Professor and former UN Special Rapporteur have also retweeted this tweet, however, he believes that cutting off Russian from accessing the App Store might not stop them from communicating.

Not just Tim Cook, other tech industry leaders including Richard Branson have responded to the Ukraine crisis. As per Virgin Group’s founder Richard Branson’s blog post, “To be perfectly clear, this war is Putin’s war, and his choice alone. It’s a unilateral, unprovoked act of aggression that must not only be condemned in the strongest terms, but met with the strongest of responses. ”

  • Published Date: February 26, 2022 9:17 AM IST
  • Updated Date: February 26, 2022 9:20 AM IST

Russia-Ukraine conflict: Ukrainian leaders request Tim Cook to block Russians from App Store
Russia-Ukraine conflict: Ukrainian leaders request Tim Cook to block Russians from App Store
Russia-Ukraine conflict: Ukrainian leaders request Tim Cook to block Russians from App Store
Best Sellers