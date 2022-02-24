Ukraine-Russia war: Major Ukrainian government websites hacked

Ukraine-Russia War, Latest Update: Amid the ongoing Ukraine and Russia crises, several major Ukrainian government websites have been hacked by attackers. As per the latest report, official websites of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine along with ministries of education, infrastructure foreign affairs among others have been hit by cyberattacks. Also Read - Indian Medical Association's Twitter account hacked: Hundreds of fake tweets sent to Elon Musk, Tesla

A CNN report states that "a data-wiping tool was found on hundreds of computers in Ukraine". Security researchers believe that a cyberattack has been conducted by Russia where the country is said to be spreading potent malware.

Quoting Charles Carmakal, senior vice president and chief technology officer for cybersecurity firm Mandian, the report notes, "we are aware of multiple commercial and government organisations in Ukraine impacted by the destructive malware today".

The potent malware is said to come with the ability to delete all files from PCs and render them out of service. The report claims that the malware can target “large organizations” in Ukraine.

The State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine earlier said that these attacks were in “continuation” with the cyberattacks that took place on February 15.

The Ukrainian government hasn’t confirmed the hacks yet. The report notes that “the hack hit at least one Ukrainian financial institution and one Ukrainian government contractor with a presence in Latvia”.

Notably, Ukrainian government websites have been under the radar for quite some time now. The US government is blaming the Russian military intelligence agency for these cyberattacks. Russia has denied all claims.