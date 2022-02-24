comscore Ukraine-Russia war: Major Ukrainian government websites hacked
  • Home
  • News
  • Ukraine-Russia war: Major Ukrainian government websites hacked
News

Ukraine-Russia war: Major Ukrainian government websites hacked

News

Ukraine-Russia War, Latest Update: Reports suggest that official websites of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine along with ministries of education, infrastructure foreign affairs among others have been hit by cyberattacks.

hacker

Image: Pixabay

Ukraine-Russia War, Latest Update: Amid the ongoing Ukraine and Russia crises, several major Ukrainian government websites have been hacked by attackers. As per the latest report, official websites of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine along with ministries of education, infrastructure foreign affairs among others have been hit by cyberattacks. Also Read - Indian Medical Association's Twitter account hacked: Hundreds of fake tweets sent to Elon Musk, Tesla

A CNN report states that “a data-wiping tool was found on hundreds of computers in Ukraine”. Security researchers believe that a cyberattack has been conducted by Russia where the country is said to be spreading potent malware. Also Read - Donald Trump's presidential website reportedly hacked, defaced

Quoting Charles Carmakal, senior vice president and chief technology officer for cybersecurity firm Mandian, the report notes, “we are aware of multiple commercial and government organisations in Ukraine impacted by the destructive malware today”. Also Read - BGR India data breach: No user data compromised

Ukrainian websites hacked

The potent malware is said to come with the ability to delete all files from PCs and render them out of service. The report claims that the malware can target “large organizations” in Ukraine.

The State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine earlier said that these attacks were in “continuation” with the cyberattacks that took place on February 15.

The Ukrainian government hasn’t confirmed the hacks yet. The report notes that “the hack hit at least one Ukrainian financial institution and one Ukrainian government contractor with a presence in Latvia”.

Notably, Ukrainian government websites have been under the radar for quite some time now. The US government is blaming the Russian military intelligence agency for these cyberattacks. Russia has denied all claims.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: February 24, 2022 11:51 AM IST
  • Updated Date: February 24, 2022 12:02 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Ukraine-Russia war: Major Ukrainian government websites hacked
News
Ukraine-Russia war: Major Ukrainian government websites hacked
5 best phones under Rs 15,000 in India: Poco M4 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 11, more

Photo Gallery

5 best phones under Rs 15,000 in India: Poco M4 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 11, more

5 best phones under Rs 15,000 in India: Poco M4 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 11, more

Photo Gallery

5 best phones under Rs 15,000 in India: Poco M4 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 11, more

Realme Narzo 50 India launch today: Check expected specs, price

Mobiles

Realme Narzo 50 India launch today: Check expected specs, price

Motorola Edge 30 Pro India launch today at 8PM IST: Check expected specs, price

Mobiles

Motorola Edge 30 Pro India launch today at 8PM IST: Check expected specs, price

Apple adds a new gender-neutral voice for Siri

News

Apple adds a new gender-neutral voice for Siri

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Ukraine-Russia war: Major Ukrainian government websites hacked

Apple adds a new gender-neutral voice for Siri

Redmi 10A key specifications revealed: Here s what we know so far

Meta wants to build an "universal speech translator": Mark Zuckerberg

Black Shark 4 Pro launched globally with Snapdragon 888 SoC: Check price, specs, features

Going back to work? Here are some Google Maps hacks for you

5 Android Features Available on Every Smartphone That You Need to Start Using

OnePlus Buds Z2 vs Nothing Ear 1: Which TWS earbuds should you pick?

MeitY s shares draft data policy: Here s what it recommends

5 Google Apps That Aren't Pre-installed But You Should Be Using

Related Topics

Related Stories

Ukraine-Russia war: Major Ukrainian government websites hacked

News

Ukraine-Russia war: Major Ukrainian government websites hacked
IMA's official Twitter account hacked: Name changed to 'Elon Musk'

News

IMA's official Twitter account hacked: Name changed to 'Elon Musk'
Donald Trump's presidential website reportedly hacked, defaced

News

Donald Trump's presidential website reportedly hacked, defaced
My Netflix account was hacked, I’m concerned and you must be too

Opinions

My Netflix account was hacked, I’m concerned and you must be too
Website data breach: No user data compromised

News

Website data breach: No user data compromised

हिंदी समाचार

Russia Ukraine War: यूक्रेन की कई सरकारी वेबसाइट हैक, बड़े साइबर हमले की आशंका

फ्री फायर मैक्स में आज के रिडीम कोड्स दिलाएंगे कई धांसू रिवॉर्ड, जानें कैसे करें क्लेम?

5000mAh बैटरी और 90Hz डिस्प्ले वाले Tecno Spark 8C की पहली सेल आज, मिलेंगे धांसू ऑफर

आ गया 120W सुपरफास्ट चार्जिंग वाला धांसू गेमिंग फोन, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

रियलमी आज भारत में लॉन्च करेगी 50MP कैमरे वाला सस्ता फोन, जानें खास फीचर्स

Latest Videos

iQOO 9 Pro Smartphone Launched | UNBOXING | #MONSTERINSIDE

Hands On

iQOO 9 Pro Smartphone Launched | UNBOXING | #MONSTERINSIDE
5 Android Features Available on Every Smartphone That You Need to Start Using

Features

5 Android Features Available on Every Smartphone That You Need to Start Using
5 Google Apps That Aren't Pre-installed But You Should Be Using

Features

5 Google Apps That Aren't Pre-installed But You Should Be Using
Logitech's new wireless mechanical POP keyboard & mouse

Reviews

Logitech's new wireless mechanical POP keyboard & mouse

News

Ukraine-Russia war: Major Ukrainian government websites hacked
News
Ukraine-Russia war: Major Ukrainian government websites hacked
Apple adds a new gender-neutral voice for Siri

News

Apple adds a new gender-neutral voice for Siri
Redmi 10A key specifications revealed: Here s what we know so far

Mobiles

Redmi 10A key specifications revealed: Here s what we know so far
Meta wants to build an "universal speech translator": Mark Zuckerberg

News

Meta wants to build an "universal speech translator": Mark Zuckerberg
Black Shark 4 Pro launched globally with Snapdragon 888 SoC: Check price, specs, features

Mobiles

Black Shark 4 Pro launched globally with Snapdragon 888 SoC: Check price, specs, features

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers