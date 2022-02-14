comscore UK revenue department seizes NFTs in tax fraud case: All you need to know about it
  • Home
  • News
  • UK’s revenue department seizes NFTs in a 1.4 million Euro tax fraud case
News

UK’s revenue department seizes NFTs in a 1.4 million Euro tax fraud case

News

HMRC's probe is a part of a fraud case that involves a total of 250 fake companies dealing with NFTs.

NFT

Image: Pixabay

UK’s revenue and tax department Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC) department has seized three Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) as a part of the probe into a suspected VAT (value-added tax) fraud case. According to a report by BBC News, the probe is a part of a fraud case that involves a total of 250 fake companies. Also Read - From WazirX, CoinDCX to CoinSwitch, top Blockchain companies of India

The report also says that HMRC has arrested three people on the suspicion of defrauding the government department of 1.4 million Euros (or $1.5 billion approximately or Rs 11.96 crore). HMRC suspects that the scammers allegedly used ‘sophisticated methods’ to try to hide their identities. The fraudsters used stolen identities, unregistered mobile numbers, fake addresses, false invoices, and VPNs to scam people. Additionally, some of the scammers pretended to engage in legitimate business activities in a bid to dupe users. Also Read - India’s first blockchain wedding becomes reality: The ceremony just took 15 minutes

Announcing the details, deputy director economic crime, Nick Sharp, said that the seizing NFTs serves a warning to all the people who believe that they “can use crypto assets to hide money from HMRC”. “We constantly adapt to new technology to ensure we keep pace with how criminals and evaders look to conceal their assets,” he added. Also Read - Nike sues StockX for selling its shoe images as NFTs, plans to launch own virtual products

Furthermore, the report said that HMRC, during its investigation, had secured a court order to detain the seized crypto assets worth about 5,000 Euros ($5,655 approximately or Rs 4.27 lakh) and three digital artwork NFTs that have not been valued yet.

HMRC government body is the first UK government body to seize NFTs.

What are NFTs?

NFTs or non-fungible tokens are digital tokens that can be used to represent ownership of special items. Ethereum.org says that NFTs enable us to tokenise things like art, collectibles and even real estate. NFTs can have only one owner at a time and this ownership cannot be modified at any point. However, ownership of NFTs can be transferred from one person to another.

NFTs are based on blockchain technology, which makes them immune to tampering. NFTs are often used for selling digital art. Lately, uses of NFTs are also being used by companies such as YouTube, Twitter, Lamborghini, Vodafone and Samsung among others.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: February 14, 2022 4:32 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Garena Free Fire app banned in India: All questions answered
Apps
Garena Free Fire app banned in India: All questions answered
Redmi partners with Mercedes-AMG F1 team: Redmi K50 Mercedes Edition could launch on Feb 16

Mobiles

Redmi partners with Mercedes-AMG F1 team: Redmi K50 Mercedes Edition could launch on Feb 16

Valentine's Day: Movies you can watch today with your partner

Photo Gallery

Valentine's Day: Movies you can watch today with your partner

Valentine's Day movies: Top films that you can watch today

Photo Gallery

Valentine's Day movies: Top films that you can watch today

Amazon announces Valentine's Day offers on Prime membership

Deals

Amazon announces Valentine's Day offers on Prime membership

Garena Free Fire, 53 Chinese apps banned in India: Check the full list here

Apps

Garena Free Fire, 53 Chinese apps banned in India: Check the full list here

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

From Star Wars and Squid Game to Harry Potter, here are top video games based on movies

Redmi partners with Mercedes-AMG F1 team: Redmi K50 Mercedes Edition could launch on Feb 16

LAVA Agni 5G Smartphone Review | Cool features under Rs 20,000

How to sign out of google account on your desktop: Follow these simple steps

HMRC seizes NFTs in a 1.4 million Euro tax fraud case

Ashneer Grover-BharatPe controversy: What s cooking in the shark tank

Google Rolls Out First Developer Preview Of Android 13, Better App Themes And Privacy Features To Come - Watch

Live streaming trends to watch out in 2022

Valentine's Day: Watch out for romance frauds on online dating apps

Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Samsung Galaxy S21: What has changed?

Related Topics

Related Stories

HMRC seizes NFTs in a 1.4 million Euro tax fraud case

News

HMRC seizes NFTs in a 1.4 million Euro tax fraud case
From WazirX, CoinDCX to CoinSwitch, top Blockchain companies of India

News

From WazirX, CoinDCX to CoinSwitch, top Blockchain companies of India
India s first blockchain wedding becomes reality

News

India s first blockchain wedding becomes reality
Nike sues StockX for selling its shoe images as NFTs, plans to launch own virtual products

News

Nike sues StockX for selling its shoe images as NFTs, plans to launch own virtual products
John Legend launches new music-based NFT

News

John Legend launches new music-based NFT

हिंदी समाचार

फ्री फायर बैन होने के बाद भी फ्री फायर मैक्स क्यों नहीं हुआ बैन? जानें

Garena Free Fire क्यों हुआ भारत में बैन? जानें वजह

WhatsApp Web के सभी यूजर्स के लिए आ रहा वीडियो और वॉइस कॉलिंग फीचर, जानें कैसे करें यूज

इस भारतीय रिसर्चर ने कर दिखाया ऐसा काम कि गूगल कर रहा जमकर तारीफ

Infinix Zero 5G भारत में लॉन्च, 5000mAh बैटरी के साथ दिए गए कई शानदार स्पेसिफिकेशन

Latest Videos

LAVA Agni 5G Smartphone Review | Cool features under Rs 20,000

Reviews

LAVA Agni 5G Smartphone Review | Cool features under Rs 20,000
Google Rolls Out First Developer Preview Of Android 13, Better App Themes And Privacy Features To Come - Watch

News

Google Rolls Out First Developer Preview Of Android 13, Better App Themes And Privacy Features To Come - Watch
BMW iX First Electric SUV launched in India at Rs 1.16 crore | Check Out The First Look | BGR India

Hands On

BMW iX First Electric SUV launched in India at Rs 1.16 crore | Check Out The First Look | BGR India
Samsung Launches Galaxy S22 Series With Triple Camera Setup And AMOLED Display, Features, Specs And Price Revealed

News

Samsung Launches Galaxy S22 Series With Triple Camera Setup And AMOLED Display, Features, Specs And Price Revealed

News

From Star Wars and Squid Game to Harry Potter, here are top video games based on movies
Gaming
From Star Wars and Squid Game to Harry Potter, here are top video games based on movies
Redmi partners with Mercedes-AMG F1 team: Redmi K50 Mercedes Edition could launch on Feb 16

Mobiles

Redmi partners with Mercedes-AMG F1 team: Redmi K50 Mercedes Edition could launch on Feb 16
LAVA Agni 5G Smartphone Review | Cool features under Rs 20,000

Reviews

LAVA Agni 5G Smartphone Review | Cool features under Rs 20,000
How to sign out of google account on your desktop: Follow these simple steps

How To

How to sign out of google account on your desktop: Follow these simple steps
HMRC seizes NFTs in a 1.4 million Euro tax fraud case

News

HMRC seizes NFTs in a 1.4 million Euro tax fraud case

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers