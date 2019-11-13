comscore Ultraviolette F77 electric motorcycle launched in India
  • Ultraviolette F77 electric motorcycle launched in India starting at Rs 3 lakh
Ultraviolette F77 electric motorcycle launched in India starting at Rs 3 lakh

The Ultraviolette F77 electric motorcycle comes with an embedded SIM along with features like smartphone connectivity, geofencing and vehicle tracking among others.

  • Published: November 13, 2019 8:49 PM IST
Ultraviolette F77

An Indian start-up with investment from the likes of TVS, has launched a new electric motorcycle in India. Called Ultraviolette F77, the electric motorcycle price in India starts at Rs 3 lakh. It will be offered in three variants – Lightning, Shadow and Laser. The company revealed that the deliveries will commence from October 2020, which is still a year to go. And what’s surprising is that the first 100 units have already been sold out. Here is all you need to know.

Ultraviolette F77 features detailed

The F77 from Ultraviolette is a performance-oriented electric motorcycle. It comes with a 25kW electric motor, drawing its power from three lithium-ion batteries with a capacity of 4.2kWh. According to a report on Overdrive, it offers an output of 33.5PS and 90Nm. The electric motorcycle can go from zero to 100kmph in 7.5 seconds. It can attain a top speed of 147kmph.

There are three riding modes to choose from – Eco, Sport and Insane (similar to Tesla’s Ludicrous mode, but scaled-down). The motor is air-cooled with the company’s proprietary thermal management system. Talking about the battery, you get a fast charger that can replenish the battery in just 1.5 hours. Using a standard charger takes about five hours. An optional portable fast charger will also be available to purchase.

Ultraviolette has also added SmartConnect features to the electric motorcycle. You get a smartphone app that lets you find the location of your bike, look for nearest charging point, and get telemetry – ride history and analytics of your last ride. The Ultraviolette app also lets you diagnose the motorcycle to detect anomalies in real-time, set ride modes, and get instant stats of your vehicle such as estimated battery percentage, and the mileage (kilometre range) it can offer. The app also lets you install OTA updates as and when the company releases them.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: November 13, 2019 8:49 PM IST

