Unable to send or receive messages on your Android phone? You are not alone

Millions of Android phone users are struggling to send or receive messages for the past few days. Are you too? Google issues a fix.

Millions of Android users are struggling to send or receive messages for the past few days. Are you also facing similar issues? Well, there’s nothing to worry about as there are others with you facing the same issue. Several OnePlus, Samsung, Motorola, and other Android phone users have been reporting this SMS issue for the past few days. Also Read - Pixel font comes to your Android keyboard: How to get it now on Gboard

Some users have complained that they are unable to send or receive text messages while others have said that there’s a significant delay in the message delivery, up to 30 minutes. Well, that becomes an issue in case of an emergency. Android phone users have also taken to Reddit as well to report the issue. Also Read - Bumble, OkCupid, and more Android apps are vulnerable to major security flaw

The question that lies here is, why is the problem occurring? Also Read - Google announces best Android apps, games of 2020 in India

According to a report, the SMS problem could be due to an update to Google’s carrier services app. Unfortunately, there’s no official confirmation from Google on the issue yet. Neither has the company officially acknowledged the problem.

As per the Google Play Store reviews the carrier services app was updated on November 23 update to version 50. Reports suggest that it is this app that is to be blamed.

It is said that uninstalling the app could fix the problem but we suggest you don’t do that without proper knowledge. This is because the app enables the latest communications services and features in the Android Messages app. Hence, deleting the app from your Android phone could cause some other problems for you.

If you still wish to delete the app from your Android device just simply head over to the My Apps and Games section on the Google Play Store, check for the carrier services app and uninstall it. Once the app is removed from the phone, the Android phone will require a reboot. This could temporarily fix the SMS issue.

Meanwhile, Google has pushed a new update to the app with bug fixes and stability improvements. Update the app and check if the issue is fixed for you.

Published Date: December 11, 2020 10:11 AM IST
  • Published Date: December 11, 2020 10:11 AM IST

