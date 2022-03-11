comscore Unacademy brings first experiental store to serve as an offline base for learners
Unacademy's first experiential store has been set up in Delhi to help learners browse and experience the platform's several offerings.

Unacademy offline store

With COVID implications slowing its pace, people have begun re-adjusting to the usual norm. While e-learning was booming during the pandemic with edtech platforms offering courses from the confines of homes, Unacademy has launched an experiential store for users to get hands-on experience.

Unacademy’s first experiential store has been set up in Delhi to serve as an offline base for learners to help them browse and experience the platform’s several offerings. The company plans to launch similar stores across the country. It will start with Kota, Jaipur, and Lucknow, which will be opened within a span of 30 days, Vivek Sinha, COO, Unacademy cited.

As mentioned in the IANS report, the store in Delhi has been conceptualised to help learners stay updated about their chosen career pathways and connect with like-minded people.

Online learning will only grow as India navigates the pandemic and the blended mode of learning will become mainstream, allowing millions of Indians from small towns and cities to get access to high-quality education, Gaurav Munjal, co-founder and CEO, Unacademy Group (via IANS), said.

Unacademy stores will be divided into different zones to offer a holistic experience with the experience zone comprising on-display devices that will provide details on Unacademy’s offerings. On-ground experts will assist the visitors, while, the ‘Connect’ – will have counselling area where learners can seek guidance from the experts about the product offering and purchasing subscriptions. There will be an in-house library, classrooms where sessions will be hosted with educators from different categories, a merchandise wall, and a cafeteria.

“We have received tremendous feedback on our products and services, and recognize that a physical experiential touchpoint will benefit them in the long term by fostering trust and confidence,” Munjal said.

These stores are aimed to cater to the new users, offering them a brief of the company’s products and allowing existing users to engage with experts.

Published Date: March 11, 2022 10:08 PM IST
  Updated Date: March 12, 2022 9:19 AM IST
  • Updated Date: March 12, 2022 9:19 AM IST

