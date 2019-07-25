comscore UA HOVR range of smart running shoes in India: Price, features, review
  • Home
  • News
  • Under Armour’s UA HOVR range of smart running shoes let you track your runs
News

Under Armour’s UA HOVR range of smart running shoes let you track your runs

News

The UA HOVR range of shoes in India are priced from Rs 9,999. These shoes are available at Under Armour’s store in Delhi, and via the company’s India website.

  • Published: July 25, 2019 10:38 AM IST
under-armour-hovr-infinite-india-launch

The smart wearable space is steadily growing in India. These days many seem keen on investing in a product that help in leading a healthy life. That is the focus of Under Armour’s UA HOVR range of running shoes. These high-performance shoes not only look great but are also smart enough to let you track your runs. Having launched in India, here’s what you need to need about the UA HOVR range.

UA HOVR prices in India

The UA HOVR range include high-performance smart running shoes for men and women. The range consists of the UA HOVR Infinite, UA HOVR Guardian, UA HOVR Velociti 2, UA HOVR Sonic 2, and the UA HOVR Phantom SE. Prices for the range in India star from Rs 9,999. The shoes are available via Under Armour’s store in Delhi or via the company’s official website.

UA HOVR features

Let’s first start with how Under Armour has designed the HOVR range of shoes specifically for runners. The company claims that the shoes feature a proprietary cushioning platform that provides a ‘lift you up’ sensation. The cushioning feel is inspired by ‘zero gravity’, and is said to make every stride light and effortless while running. During a run, the platform is claimed to absorb the impact, and return that energy for extra bounce.

The flagship shoe in this range is the UA HOVR Infinite, which has been created specifically for distance running. Speaking of the design, the foam extends from the heel to the forefoot. It is further encased in a dynamic energy web for comfortable landings and springy takeoffs. The forefoot is built with a pure blend of blown rubber and a textured traction pattern, providing enhanced grip and an added layer of cushion.

UA HOVR smart features

Moving on to what makes this range of running shoes smart. The mid-sole of these shoes is essentially fitted with a high-fidelity sensor. This sensor connects to the MapMyRun app via Bluetooth Low Energy. This app is useful for runners as it tracks the distance, pace, splits, cadence, stride length and more. The app also has an option for personalized coaching based on the data collected via the app. Under Armour claims that the sensor will last a lifetime without needing a charge.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: July 25, 2019 10:38 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Oppo K3 vs Realme X: What's different
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Flipkart teaser out
thumb-img
News
Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro first sale tomorrow: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Vivo Y90 specifications, images and price leaked

Editor's Pick

OnePlus 6, 6T OxygenOS Beta update brings DC dimming feature
News
OnePlus 6, 6T OxygenOS Beta update brings DC dimming feature
PUBG Mobile Club Open: Team SOUL granted German visa for finals

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Club Open: Team SOUL granted German visa for finals

Samsung Galaxy Fold to relaunch in September

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold to relaunch in September

Xiaomi Redmi 7A sale on Flipkart and mi.com

News

Xiaomi Redmi 7A sale on Flipkart and mi.com

Redmi might soon launch a TV under its own brand name

News

Redmi might soon launch a TV under its own brand name

Most Popular

Realme X Review

Asus ROG Phone 2 First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Review

Oppo K3 Hands-On and First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi K20 hands-on and first impressions

Under Armour’s UA HOVR range of smart running shoes let you track your runs

OnePlus 6, 6T OxygenOS Beta update brings DC dimming feature

Samsung Galaxy Fold to relaunch in September

Elon Musk left impressed by IIT Madras students' HyperLoop Pod

Xiaomi Redmi 7A sale on Flipkart and mi.com

Why Indian engineers are missing the mark for the jobs they set out to pursue

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Related Topics

Related Stories

Oppo K3 vs Realme X: What's different

News

Oppo K3 vs Realme X: What's different
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Flipkart teaser out

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Flipkart teaser out
Oppo K3 will go on sale today at 12PM via Amazon India: Price in India, launch offers, features

News

Oppo K3 will go on sale today at 12PM via Amazon India: Price in India, launch offers, features
Honor TV and new smartphones to soon launch in India

News

Honor TV and new smartphones to soon launch in India
Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) with pop-up camera to soon launch in India

News

Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) with pop-up camera to soon launch in India

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi Redmi 7A दोपहर 12 बजे बिक्री के लिए होगा उपलब्ध

Samsung Galaxy A10s, Moto E6 और LG X2 के रेंडर्स हुए लीक, डिजाइन और स्पेसिफिकेशंस आई सामने

पांच दिनों के लिए Honor Play यहां मिल रहा है 8,299 रुपये सस्ता, जानें पूरा ऑफर

Vivo Z1 Pro आज दोपहर 12 बजे बिक्री के लिए होगा उपलब्ध

Realme X Online Sale : पहली सेल रही हिट, अब रात 8 बजे होगी दूसरी सेल

News

OnePlus 6, 6T OxygenOS Beta update brings DC dimming feature
News
OnePlus 6, 6T OxygenOS Beta update brings DC dimming feature
Samsung Galaxy Fold to relaunch in September

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold to relaunch in September
Elon Musk left impressed by IIT Madras students' HyperLoop Pod

News

Elon Musk left impressed by IIT Madras students' HyperLoop Pod
Xiaomi Redmi 7A sale on Flipkart and mi.com

News

Xiaomi Redmi 7A sale on Flipkart and mi.com
Redmi might soon launch a TV under its own brand name

News

Redmi might soon launch a TV under its own brand name