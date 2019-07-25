The smart wearable space is steadily growing in India. These days many seem keen on investing in a product that help in leading a healthy life. That is the focus of Under Armour’s UA HOVR range of running shoes. These high-performance shoes not only look great but are also smart enough to let you track your runs. Having launched in India, here’s what you need to need about the UA HOVR range.

UA HOVR prices in India

The UA HOVR range include high-performance smart running shoes for men and women. The range consists of the UA HOVR Infinite, UA HOVR Guardian, UA HOVR Velociti 2, UA HOVR Sonic 2, and the UA HOVR Phantom SE. Prices for the range in India star from Rs 9,999. The shoes are available via Under Armour’s store in Delhi or via the company’s official website.

UA HOVR features

Let’s first start with how Under Armour has designed the HOVR range of shoes specifically for runners. The company claims that the shoes feature a proprietary cushioning platform that provides a ‘lift you up’ sensation. The cushioning feel is inspired by ‘zero gravity’, and is said to make every stride light and effortless while running. During a run, the platform is claimed to absorb the impact, and return that energy for extra bounce.

The flagship shoe in this range is the UA HOVR Infinite, which has been created specifically for distance running. Speaking of the design, the foam extends from the heel to the forefoot. It is further encased in a dynamic energy web for comfortable landings and springy takeoffs. The forefoot is built with a pure blend of blown rubber and a textured traction pattern, providing enhanced grip and an added layer of cushion.

UA HOVR smart features

Moving on to what makes this range of running shoes smart. The mid-sole of these shoes is essentially fitted with a high-fidelity sensor. This sensor connects to the MapMyRun app via Bluetooth Low Energy. This app is useful for runners as it tracks the distance, pace, splits, cadence, stride length and more. The app also has an option for personalized coaching based on the data collected via the app. Under Armour claims that the sensor will last a lifetime without needing a charge.