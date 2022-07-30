comscore Uninstall these 17 Android apps right away! They may be stealing you personal data
  • Home
  • News
  • Uninstall These 17 Malicious Android Apps If You Have Them On Your Phone
News

Uninstall these 17 malicious Android Apps if you have them on your phone

News

A total of 17 Android apps, which were recently removed from PlayStore found to be using the DawDropper model. If you still have them on your device, uninstall them right away.

Android apps

Image Courtesy: Rami Al-zayat/Unsplash

Android users, if you have installed some of the apps that look mysterious or have copied designs or descriptions, claiming to do certain tasks that you want, which other regular apps aren’t able to do (For example: Apps like Call recorders), beware! Such apps may offer you solutions, as claimed by the app’s description, but they may secretly push droppers into your Android phone. These droppers may steal your personal information and compromise your privacy. Also Read - Over 3 billion devices are now on Android globally, says Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai

These malicious apps may be using DawDropper

According to TrendMicro’s research on the DawDropper or Dropper-as-a-service (DaaS) model, some of the apps that were recently found to be malicious were using this model. If you have installed such apps, they may be stealing your personal data. This includes information such as text messages, which may contain OTPs, passwords, banking information, and more. Also Read - Google brings audio switching feature to Pixel Buds Pro: Here’s what it does, how it works

Before we take a look at all the apps that were found by the firm recently, let’s see how these apps may get your personal information and help hackers put malware on your device. Also Read - Facebook introduces Home, Feeds tab in Android, iOS apps: Here’s how your experience will change

Some of the uncanny or clone apps that you find on Google’s PlayStore for Android do come with malicious droppers. These droppers then facilitate the malware installation processes and also help cyber criminals disseminate the malware.

Having said that, do not install any such apps that promise to do something extraordinary, or something as simple as cleaning phone RAM. Here’s the full list of 17 malicious apps that you may have installed on your phone.

1. Call Recorder

2. Rooster VPN

3. Super Cleaner

4. Document Scanner

5. Universal Saver Pro

6. Eagle photo editior

7. Call recorder pro+

8. Extra Cleaner

9. Crypto Utils

10. FixCleaner

11. Universal Saver Pro (New version)

12. Lucky Cleaner

13. Just In: Video Motion

14. Document Scanner Pro

15. Conquer Darkness

16. Simpli Cleaner

17. Unicc QR Scanner

Fortunately, these apps are reported to have been removed by Google, but they may still be on your phone. If you do have them on your device, delete them right away.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 30, 2022 4:51 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Uninstall these Android apps now: Full list of malicious apps that you may have on your phone
News
Uninstall these Android apps now: Full list of malicious apps that you may have on your phone
Apple App Store to soon get more adverts

News

Apple App Store to soon get more adverts

Nothing Phone (1) is now available for purchase in open sale

Mobiles

Nothing Phone (1) is now available for purchase in open sale

EV charging stations have a shortage in India: Here's what needs to be done

automobile

EV charging stations have a shortage in India: Here's what needs to be done

PC Guide: 7 Things to do before using your new PC

Features

PC Guide: 7 Things to do before using your new PC

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Uninstall these Android apps now: Full list of malicious apps that you may have on your phone

Apple App Store to soon get more adverts

Nothing Phone (1) is now available for purchase in open sale

Love Twitter Blue? Soon, you will have to pay more to use it

iQOO 9T Price and Features leaked Ahead of its Launch

HowTo Use Dual Video Feature on Instagram

PC Guide: 7 Things to do before using your new PC

BGMI is not the first, here are all apps India has banned earlier

Meta is about to change how you measure time: Here s why you should care

BGMI Banned: Impact of BGMI ban on eSports in India

Related Topics

Latest Videos

#HowTo Use Dual Video Feature on Instagram, Watch Video

Features

#HowTo Use Dual Video Feature on Instagram, Watch Video
iQOO 9T Price and Features leaked Ahead of its Launch On 2nd Aug 2022

News

iQOO 9T Price and Features leaked Ahead of its Launch On 2nd Aug 2022
INFINIX SMART 6 Plus UNBOXING : SUPER-BUDGET Smartphone Launched

Hands On

INFINIX SMART 6 Plus UNBOXING : SUPER-BUDGET Smartphone Launched
Realme Pad X Launched in India, Check out the First Impression of this Device

Hands On

Realme Pad X Launched in India, Check out the First Impression of this Device

new arrivals in india

T1x 4G 128GB
T1x 4G 128GB

12,999

Note 12 Pro 4G
Note 12 Pro 4G

15,890

Razr 2022
Razr 2022

97,990

X30 Pro
X30 Pro

59,990

X8 Pro 5G
X8 Pro 5G

29,990

Phone 1 256GB
Phone 1 256GB

34,999