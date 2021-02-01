Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the Union Budget 2021 in the parliament. One of the biggest announcements is the increased custom duty on mobile parts and chargers. During the announcement, FM said, “Withdrawing exemptions on parts of chargers and mobile phones to boost local manufacturing of smartphones.” This means that we can expect smartphone prices to go up again. Also Read - Union Budget mobile app allows you access all Budget 2021 related documents

The Finance Minister also announced that domestic electronic manufacturing has grown drastically over the years. Sitharaman added, "we are now exporting mobiles and chargers to the world."

..Developing