Union Budget 2022: e-passports with embedded chip to roll out in 2022 - 2023

Union Budget 2022 announcements: Most of the announcements during the budget have been around the digital India initiative. One of them is the e-passports, which is said to come packed with embedded chips and futuristic technologies.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced details related to e-passports at the Union Budget 2022 – 2023 earlier today.

With e-passports, the central government aims to facilitate smooth passage through immigration posts globally. The idea is to provide more security as the e-passports hinge on biometric data.

e-passport details announced

As per the announcement, e-passports will be rolled out from next year onwards for more “convenience to the public”. e-passports will be in line with international rules and guidelines. Currently, Indian citizens are issued a booklet as a passport.

e-passports are said to come with security features and use technologies such as Radio-Frequency Identification and biometrics. FM also announced that the digital passport will pack an electronic chip with security-related data encoded on it.

Details of the passport holder will be stored and signed digitally on the chip, which will be embedded within the passport booklet. If someone tampers with the chip, the passport will not be considered authentic. e-passports will have a digital signature, which is unique to each country.

The government of India has so far issued 20,000 official and diplomatic e-passports. The first e-passport in India was issued to the ex-President of India, Pratibha Patil, back in the year 2008.

This is for the very first time that the government has announced an e-passport facility for the general public/citizen. The process of application is likely to be the same as a general booklet passport.