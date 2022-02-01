comscore Union Budget 2022: e-passports with embedded chip to roll out in 2022 - 2023
  • Home
  • News
  • Union Budget 2022: e-passports with embedded chip to roll out in 2022 - 2023
News

Union Budget 2022: e-passports with embedded chip to roll out in 2022 - 2023

News

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced details related to e-passports at the Union Budget 2022 – 2023 earlier today. Check details here.

epassport

Union Budget 2022 announcements: Most of the announcements during the budget have been around the digital India initiative. One of them is the e-passports, which is said to come packed with embedded chips and futuristic technologies. Also Read - Union Budget 2022: FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces 5G auction, BharatNet project and more

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced details related to e-passports at the Union Budget 2022 – 2023 earlier today. Also Read - Union Budget app: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to present Budget 2022 - 2023 in a digital format

With e-passports, the central government aims to facilitate smooth passage through immigration posts globally. The idea is to provide more security as the e-passports hinge on biometric data. Also Read - What EV buyers, manufacturers expect from Union Budget 2022

e-passport details announced

As per the announcement, e-passports will be rolled out from next year onwards for more “convenience to the public”. e-passports will be in line with international rules and guidelines. Currently, Indian citizens are issued a booklet as a passport.

e-passports are said to come with security features and use technologies such as Radio-Frequency Identification and biometrics. FM also announced that the digital passport will pack an electronic chip with security-related data encoded on it.

Union Budget 2022: Govt to introduce battery swapping facilities, special mobility zones for EVs

Details of the passport holder will be stored and signed digitally on the chip, which will be embedded within the passport booklet. If someone tampers with the chip, the passport will not be considered authentic. e-passports will have a digital signature, which is unique to each country.

Union Budget 2022: Govt to set up 75 digital banks in 75 districts of the country

The government of India has so far issued 20,000 official and diplomatic e-passports. The first e-passport in India was issued to the ex-President of India, Pratibha Patil, back in the year 2008.

This is for the very first time that the government has announced an e-passport facility for the general public/citizen. The process of application is likely to be the same as a general booklet passport.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: February 1, 2022 12:58 PM IST
  • Updated Date: February 1, 2022 1:10 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Union Budget 2022: 5G auction in 2022, BharatNet project announced
Telecom
Union Budget 2022: 5G auction in 2022, BharatNet project announced
Union Budget 2022: e-passports with embedded chip to roll out in 2022 - 2023

News

Union Budget 2022: e-passports with embedded chip to roll out in 2022 - 2023

Wordle: New York Times buys the viral Word game

News

Wordle: New York Times buys the viral Word game

Apple adds AR/VR headset support for web apps in the latest iOS 15.4 beta update

News

Apple adds AR/VR headset support for web apps in the latest iOS 15.4 beta update

Motorola Edge 30 Pro might launch with a 60MP camera this month: Here s everything we know so far

Mobiles

Motorola Edge 30 Pro might launch with a 60MP camera this month: Here s everything we know so far

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Top 5 cool gadgets to give this Valentine s Day to your girlfriend /boyfriend

Valentine’s Day 2022 gifting ideas: Cool gadgets to gift this Valentine’s day

Union Budget 2022: Govt to introduce EV battery swapping facilities

Union Budget 2022: e-passports with embedded chip to roll out in 2022 - 2023

Union Budget 2022: Govt to set up 75 digital banks in 75 districts

Explained | SIM vs eSIM vs iSIM

What EV buyers, manufacturers expect from Budget 2022

How is touch sampling rate different from refresh rate in smartphones?

India bought Pegasus spyware as a part of a defense deal with Israel in 2017

Why phones with removable batteries are never coming back

Related Topics

Related Stories

Union Budget 2022: 5G auction in 2022, BharatNet project announced

Telecom

Union Budget 2022: 5G auction in 2022, BharatNet project announced
Union Budget 2022: e-passports with embedded chip to roll out in 2022 - 2023

News

Union Budget 2022: e-passports with embedded chip to roll out in 2022 - 2023
FM Nirmala Sitharaman to present Budget 2022 - 2023 in a digital format

News

FM Nirmala Sitharaman to present Budget 2022 - 2023 in a digital format
What EV buyers, manufacturers expect from Budget 2022

Features

What EV buyers, manufacturers expect from Budget 2022

हिंदी समाचार

Union Budget 2022: इलेक्ट्रिक वीइकल्स के लिए बनेंगे बैटरी स्वैपिंग स्टेशन और स्पेशल मोबिलिटी जोन

बजट 2022 में डिजिटल इंडिया पर जोर, Digital Rupee, 5G रोल आउट, ई-पासपोर्ट समेत कई बड़ी घोषणाएं

Economic Survey of India: भारत में कई गुना बढ़ गया डेटा का यूज, 6.93 लाख लगे मोबाइल टावर

Garena Free Fire में आ गया Season 45 Elite Pass, फ्री मिल रहे कई रिवॉर्ड और बंडल

BSNL से लेकर Jio तक, ये हैं 3300GB डेटा, अनलिमिटेड वॉयस कॉलिंग और हाई स्पीड इंटरनेट वाले सस्ते और बेस्ट ब्रॉडबैंड प्लान्स

Latest Videos

Google Android Auto App Bug Gets Fixed | Know How To Resolve Text Message Problem

News

Google Android Auto App Bug Gets Fixed | Know How To Resolve Text Message Problem
Lenovo Legion Y90 to be Launched as world's first phone with 22GB RAM

News

Lenovo Legion Y90 to be Launched as world's first phone with 22GB RAM
Sony launched Wireless Neckband Speakers and Wireless Transmitter for enhanced work from home setup

News

Sony launched Wireless Neckband Speakers and Wireless Transmitter for enhanced work from home setup
Micromax In Note 2 set to launch on 25th Jan 2022, Know its Features

News

Micromax In Note 2 set to launch on 25th Jan 2022, Know its Features

News

Top 5 cool gadgets to give this Valentine s Day to your girlfriend /boyfriend
Photo Gallery
Top 5 cool gadgets to give this Valentine s Day to your girlfriend /boyfriend
Valentine’s Day 2022 gifting ideas: Cool gadgets to gift this Valentine’s day

Photo Gallery

Valentine’s Day 2022 gifting ideas: Cool gadgets to gift this Valentine’s day
Union Budget 2022: Govt to introduce EV battery swapping facilities

Electric Vehicle

Union Budget 2022: Govt to introduce EV battery swapping facilities
Union Budget 2022: e-passports with embedded chip to roll out in 2022 - 2023

News

Union Budget 2022: e-passports with embedded chip to roll out in 2022 - 2023
Union Budget 2022: Govt to set up 75 digital banks in 75 districts

News

Union Budget 2022: Govt to set up 75 digital banks in 75 districts

new arrivals in india

Micromax In Note 2
Micromax In Note 2

13,490

Tecno Pova Neo
Tecno Pova Neo

12,999

Realme 9i
Realme 9i

13,999

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G
Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G

26,999

Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G
Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G

39,999

Vivo Y33T
Vivo Y33T

18,990

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Best Sellers