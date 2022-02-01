comscore Union Budget 2022: From agriculture to startups, budget propels 'drone shakti'
  • Home
  • News
  • Drones to take over Indian skies? From agriculture to startups, Budget 2022 propels 'drone shakti'
News

Drones to take over Indian skies? From agriculture to startups, Budget 2022 propels 'drone shakti'

News

Drones are being pitched as quick and effective ways of providing assistance to farmers

Drone

Drones are gradually moving into mainstream use cases. This became apparent during the Union Budget 2022 speech by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The govt is pushing for the adoption of the ‘Drone Shakti’. During the budget speech, drones were mentioned as both solutions to some pertinent problems faced by farmers and startups. Also Read - Union Budget 2022: Indian EV brands react to new battery swapping policy

Drones are being pitched as quick and effective ways of providing assistance to farmers. The finance minister claimed that the drones can be used to assess crops, spray insecticides and nutrients. FM Sitharaman said, “Use of ‘Kisan Drones’ will be promoted for crop assessment, digitization of land records, spraying of insecticides, and nutrients.” Also Read - Union Budget 2022: Govt proposes new Digital University, online classes on TV, radio, phones

Drones have also been pitched as a solution for start-ups. These small companies will now be able to use drones to be more efficient. It will also help in reducing the time taken to complete a task. Under the skill development, finance minister said, “Startups will be promoted to facilitate ‘Drone Shakti’ through varied applications and for Drone-As-A-Service (DrAAS).” Also Read - Union Budget 2022: Forget Bitcoin, RBI to launch new Digital Rupee this year

Budget 2022 also highlighted that technologies like drones can help achieve sustainable development and modernize the country with versatility. Unde the Sunrise Oppotunities section, the budget mentioned that “Artificial Intelligence, Geospatial Systems and Drones, Semiconductor and its eco-system, Space Economy, Genomics and Pharmaceuticals, Green Energy, and Clean Mobility Systems have immense potential to assist sustainable development at scale and modernize the country. They provide employment opportunities for youth, and make Indian industry more efficient and competitive.”

Mughilan Thiru Ramasamy, CEO & Co-founder Skylark Drones said, “The union budget and the initiatives announced by the honourable Finance Minister continue to provide impetus to the growth of the drone industry in India. The introduction of drone shakti is a welcome move and will ensure business momentum and drive faster adoption of UAVs in the country. It is encouraging to see the government promoting Digital India and digitisation of various sectors through the integration of UAVs through varied applications and drones as a service. India with its vast natural resources spanning from agriculture, minerals, and great infrastructure is finally getting the much-required momentum to become digital.”

He further added, “The announcement to promote the use of ‘Kisan drones’ in the agricultural sector as part of the Budget for 2022-23 will enable the drone industry to collaborate with our farmers to improve operational efficiency and maximize profitability. This is a welcoming move and will make India’s agricultural sector future ready.”

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: February 1, 2022 9:45 PM IST
  • Updated Date: February 1, 2022 9:50 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Drones to take over Indian skies? From agriculture to startups, Budget 2022 propels 'drone shakti'
News
Drones to take over Indian skies? From agriculture to startups, Budget 2022 propels 'drone shakti'
Reliance JioPhone 5G smartphone: From price to specs, what to expect

Mobiles

Reliance JioPhone 5G smartphone: From price to specs, what to expect

Looking for best dating apps before Valentines Day: Here are top picks from Tinder, Bumble, more

Apps

Looking for best dating apps before Valentines Day: Here are top picks from Tinder, Bumble, more

Gmail to get a new layout 'Integrated View' from February: Here's what's changing

News

Gmail to get a new layout 'Integrated View' from February: Here's what's changing

Union Budget 2022: Indian EV brands react to new battery swapping policy

Features

Union Budget 2022: Indian EV brands react to new battery swapping policy

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Drones to take over Indian skies? From agriculture to startups, Budget 2022 propels 'drone shakti'

Reliance JioPhone 5G smartphone: From price to specs, what to expect

Looking for best dating apps before Valentines Day: Here are top picks from Tinder, Bumble, more

Gmail to get a new layout 'Integrated View' from February: Here's what's changing

Gionee G13 Pro Launched

What is an E-Passport ? Know It's Benefits and Features | BGR India

Union Budget 2022: Indian EV brands react to new battery swapping policy

What cryptocurrency exchanges have to say about new 30 percent crypto tax

Explained | SIM vs eSIM vs iSIM

What EV buyers, manufacturers expect from Budget 2022

Related Topics

Related Stories

Drones to take over Indian skies? From agriculture to startups, Budget 2022 propels 'drone shakti'

News

Drones to take over Indian skies? From agriculture to startups, Budget 2022 propels 'drone shakti'
Union Budget 2022: Indian EV brands react to new battery swapping policy

Features

Union Budget 2022: Indian EV brands react to new battery swapping policy
Union Budget 2022: Govt proposes new Digital University, online classes on TV, radio, phones

News

Union Budget 2022: Govt proposes new Digital University, online classes on TV, radio, phones
Forget Bitcoin, RBI to launch new Digital Rupee this year

News

Forget Bitcoin, RBI to launch new Digital Rupee this year
Union Budget 2022: Mobile phones set to get cheaper in India

Mobiles

Union Budget 2022: Mobile phones set to get cheaper in India

हिंदी समाचार

Realme 9 Pro+ में होगा अनोखा फीचर, स्मार्टवॉच की तरह बताएगा यूजर का हार्ट रेट

Garena Free Fire के ये 3 लैंडिंग स्पॉट हैं सेफ, मगर लूट मिलती है बेहतरीन

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for Today (1 February): आज फ्री में जीत सकते हैं Kungfu Tigers, इस तरह रिवॉर्ड करें क्लेम

Garena Free Fire के Clash Squad Season 12 में जीतने हैं ज्यादा मैच? जानें 5 धमाकेदार टिप्स

BGMI में पुश करनी है रैंक? Erangel मैप के इन 5 लैंडिंग स्पॉट्स पर लगाइए छलांग

Latest Videos

iPhone 13 Lookalike Gionee G13 Pro Launched Around Rs.6000 | Know It's Other Features | BGR India

News

iPhone 13 Lookalike Gionee G13 Pro Launched Around Rs.6000 | Know It's Other Features | BGR India
What is an E-Passport ? Know It's Benefits and Features | BGR India

Features

What is an E-Passport ? Know It's Benefits and Features | BGR India
Google Android Auto App Bug Gets Fixed | Know How To Resolve Text Message Problem

News

Google Android Auto App Bug Gets Fixed | Know How To Resolve Text Message Problem
Lenovo Legion Y90 to be Launched as world's first phone with 22GB RAM

News

Lenovo Legion Y90 to be Launched as world's first phone with 22GB RAM

News

Drones to take over Indian skies? From agriculture to startups, Budget 2022 propels 'drone shakti'
News
Drones to take over Indian skies? From agriculture to startups, Budget 2022 propels 'drone shakti'
Reliance JioPhone 5G smartphone: From price to specs, what to expect

Mobiles

Reliance JioPhone 5G smartphone: From price to specs, what to expect
Looking for best dating apps before Valentines Day: Here are top picks from Tinder, Bumble, more

Apps

Looking for best dating apps before Valentines Day: Here are top picks from Tinder, Bumble, more
Gmail to get a new layout 'Integrated View' from February: Here's what's changing

News

Gmail to get a new layout 'Integrated View' from February: Here's what's changing
Gionee G13 Pro Launched

News

Gionee G13 Pro Launched

new arrivals in india

Micromax In Note 2
Micromax In Note 2

13,490

Tecno Pova Neo
Tecno Pova Neo

12,999

Realme 9i
Realme 9i

13,999

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G
Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G

26,999

Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G
Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G

39,999

Vivo Y33T
Vivo Y33T

18,990

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Best Sellers