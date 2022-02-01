comscore Union Budget 2022: Govt to set up 75 digital banks in 75 districts of the country
Union Budget 2022: Govt to set up 75 digital banks in 75 districts of the country

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting the Budget, said that the country is expected to grow at 9.27 percent.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for the financial year 2022-23 in the Lok Sabha. During this, she made many essential announcements. To boost the adoption of digital banking services, the Finance Minister announced initiating a total of 75 digital banks in the country. Also Read - Valentine’s Day 2022 gifting ideas: Cool gadgets to gift this Valentine’s day

“With the aim to take ”Digital Banking” to every citizen, 75 digital banking units in 75 districts of the country will be launched,” she said. Also Read - Union Budget 2022: FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces 5G auction, BharatNet project and more

In addition, the finance minister also said that 100 percent of post offices would come under a core banking system that will allow online transfer between post offices and bank accounts. All the post offices will be connected to the core banking system. 1.5 lakh post offices will be linked with the online system. She said that ”Desh Stack e-portal” will be launched to promote digital infrastructure. Also Read - Union Budget 2022: e-passports with embedded chip to roll out in 2022 - 2023

During his budget speech, the Finance Minister made a prominent announcement on the digital currency of RBI. The Finance Minister said that RBI’s digital currency, ‘Digital Rupee,’ will be launched at the beginning of the new financial year.

Sitharaman announced that an open platform would be started for the National Digital Health Ecosystem on the health front. Through this, digital registries for health providers, unique health identities, and universal access to health facilities will be provided.

Finance Minister Sitharaman also announced supplementary online education to improve education and make it accessible to every child. It will be extended to the children of classes 1 to 12 through 200 TV channels in regional languages. Till now, children were getting education only through 12 TV channels.

The finance minister has made announcements about agriculture to education, banking, e-passport, digital certificates to promote the digital economy. Along with this, the establishment of a digital university has been announced.

While presenting the Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the country is expected to grow at 9.27 percent.

Best Sellers