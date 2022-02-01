comscore Union Budget app: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to present Budget 2022 - 2023 in a digital format
Union Budget app: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to present Budget 2022 - 2023 in a digital format

The Union Budget 2022-23 will be broadcasted on the Union Budget app after it is presented at the parliament by Sitharaman. Notably, the budget will be presented in two languages – English and Hindi.

Union Budget 2022:The government of India has announced to host the Union Budget 2022 in a slightly different manner than usual. With its push towards Digital India, the central government announced on Monday that this year’s Budget will be announced in a paperless format. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to announce the budget 2022 – 2023 on Tuesday, February 1. Also Read - WhatsApp users, beware of this Android app that recovers delete messages

PIB took to the microblogging site Twitter to announce details of the Union Budget app. The application is available for free download for both Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Also Read - What EV buyers, manufacturers expect from Union Budget 2022

The Union Budget 2022-23 will be broadcasted on the Union Budget app after it is presented at the parliament by Sitharaman. Notably, the budget will be presented in two languages – English and Hindi. Also Read - Could H2OOS be the new unified operating system Oppo and OnePlus will use?

The application will provide access to 14 Union Budget documents including the Budget Speech, Annual Financial Statement (commonly known as Budget), Demand for Grants (DG), Finance Bill etc. as prescribed by the Constitution.

The ministry informed that anyone will be able to download the Union Budget app and watch it on their mobile phones. Android phone users can head over to the Google Play store to download the app or click here directly https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.nic.unionbudget. iPhone users can download the app from Apple App Store or click on this link directly: https://apps.apple.com/in/app/union-budget-app/id1548425364.

To recall, the 2022 – 2023 budget was also presented in a paperless format. FM Nirmala Sitharaman arrived at the parliament carrying a “made-in-India” tablet instead of a traditional “bahi-Khata”.

  Published Date: February 1, 2022 8:59 AM IST
  Updated Date: February 1, 2022 9:18 AM IST

