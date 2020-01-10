HMD Global, the company behind all the Nokia-branded smartphones, seems to be gearing up to launch a new smartphone. Last year in November, an unknown Nokia device with TA-1234 model number was spotted on the Russian certification website. Now, the same device has been certified by Wi-Fi Alliance with Android 10 OS.

The latest certification suggests that the Nokia TA-1234 model could make its debut at MWC 2020 next month. According to the listing, the Nokia TA-1234 smartphone will support Wi-Fi dual-band 802.11 b/g/n connectivity. Along with it, the Wi-Fi certification also revealed that the smartphone will run the latest Android 10 OS out-of-the-box, NPU reports.

The Wi-Fi Alliance listing does not reveal much about the specifications. However, as per previous leaks and rumors, the smartphone could feature a triple rear-cameras and come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor. The company will likely launch the smartphone as part of the Android One program.

Alongside the new Nokia TA-1234 smartphone at MWC 2020, HMD Global could likely launch the successor to the Nokia 8.1 smartphone with it. The upcoming Nokia 8.2 device will reportedly offer support for 5G connectivity. The handset could feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset, paired with Qualcomm X52 5G modem.

Nokia 8.1 features, specifications

To recall, the Nokia 8.1 smartphone made its debut back in the year 2018. The smartphone flaunts a 6.18-inch IPS LCD screen with a 19:9 aspect ratio and Full HD+ (1080×2280 pixels) resolution. The device also features a dual-camera setup at the back that includes a 12-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, and a 13-megapixel secondary camera.

The Nokia 8.1 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 octa-core SoC, paired with Adreno 616 GPU. It packs a 3,500mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE and, USB Type-C port for charging.

Story Timeline