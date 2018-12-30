Unknown Nokia phone appears in leaks without any notch or punch-hole camera and triple cameras on the back

It seems we have our first look at a Nokia phone that we haven’t even heard about before. The first thing we see is a leaked image of the device, which shows no punch-hole or notch on the front of the device. The next rumored phone that is set to be released by the company is the Nokia 9 PureView, which according to rumors is set to have five cameras on the back, and this does not look anything like that.

The images of the present device were leaked on Weibo, and the front side does not show a punch-hole camera or a notch. In fact, the front camera can’t be seen at all. The image quality is rather bad, but you can make out the thick bezels and the front camera could be placed in either of them. It is even possible that this unknow Nokia device could boast a slider mechanism similar to what we see on the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3.

The rear side of the smartphone shows a triple-camera setup in a vertical format with the flash below the cameras. The branding is present on the back, and the front as well. One of the more mysterious aspects of the phone is that there is no visible fingerprint scanner which could mean that it is either absent or on the side panel which we can’t see.

The specs of the smartphone are unknown with the only mention being that it will probably feature a Snapdragon 845 64-bit octa-core SoC, which puts it in the premium category. Present rumors suggest that the Nokia 9 PureView will probably feature a Snapdragon 855, and will be revealed at MWC 2019.