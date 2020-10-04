comscore Oppo smartphone gets FCC certified with triple cameras | BGR India
Unknown Oppo smartphone gets FCC certified with triple cameras

The Oppo CPH2185, whose identity is not known, has secured FCC certification with a square camera module on the back.

  Published: October 4, 2020 9:35 PM IST
Oppo seems to be preparing to launch new smartphones; this can be seen after one of their devices has received certification from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). The FCC has certified an Oppo phone that comes with the model number CPH2185. The identity of this new Oppo smartphone is still a mystery, but the FCC provides us with some information about it. Also Read - Oppo Enco W51 review: Great audio with ANC now more accessible

The listing reveals that the Oppo CPH2185 smartphone will come with a ColorOS 7.2 interface. It also equips a 3.5mm audio jack and a USB Type-C port. There is also a sketch of the device showing the back, where it appears that the Oppo CPH2185 has a square camera module. It will likely house four cameras or maybe three cameras with one of them as an LED flash. Also Read - Oppo Watch ECG Edition launched with a curved AMOLED screen

Oppo CPH2185 smartphone details

The rear design of the Oppo CPH2185 looks similar to the Oppo F17 Pro or Oppo A93, which the company recently released. Along with the camera module, we can also see a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for device security. Another leak reveals a 4,230 mAh battery capacity, which will keep the Oppo CPH2185 running on all day long. But unfortunately, this smartphone will only support standard 10-Watt charging. Also Read - Oppo Reno 4 Lite leaks online; to be rebranded F17 Pro

That’s all we know about this new smartphone from Oppo. The rest of the specifications remains unknown yet. However, the same device has also received certification at the China Quality Certification Center and TUV Rheinland, confirming a 4,230 mAh battery.

Until now, Oppo has not said anything about the existence of this new smartphone. But looking at the specifications on offer, it is likely that the Oppo CPH2185 will become an entry-level device. And because it has received several important certifications, it looks like Oppo CPH2185 will be made official soon. Hopefully, other leaks will emerge soon to give us more information, including the smartphone’s actual name.

  • Published Date: October 4, 2020 9:35 PM IST

