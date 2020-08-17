Oppo smartphone spotted on TENAA certifications | BGR India

Oppo seems to be working on its new series to launch soon, that’s because one of its phones carrying the model number PEAM00 / PEAT00 has been seen receiving TENAA certification. The identity of the new Oppo smartphone is not yet known. However, TENAA has revealed some information regarding its specifications as well as pictures of the device, which gives us a glimpse of what this device looks like. Also Read - Oppo patents phone with support for Li-Fi technology

Specification and Features

Based on the TENAA list, the Oppo PEAM00 / PEAT00 will be launched by packing a 6.43-inch screen using an AMOLED panel. It offers Full HD+ resolution (2400×1080 pixels) and has an aspect ratio of 20:9. This smartphone by Oppo has a thickness of 7.85 mm and weighs around 169 grams. While the image of the device that appears shows a full-screen design with an integrated fingerprint sensor.

Taking a closer look, we see the presence of a small hole for the 32-megapixel selfie camera placed in the upper left corner of the screen. While on the back, we'll get a triple-camera setup built into a square camera module. At first glance, it looks a lot like the Oppo A72 5G. Meanwhile, the three cameras that come with an LED flash in it consist of a 48-megapixel primary camera. It is accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2-megapixel depth/macro camera.

In terms of the chipset powering the device, TENAA only lists CPUs clocked at 2.0GHz without revealing the actual processor name. But the listing says that the Oppo PEAM00 / PEAT00 will be a smartphone that supports SA / NSA dual-mode 5G connectivity.

Therefore the processor used must support 5G. We may see it using Qualcomm’s 5G chipset. Or it could arrive with the MediaTek Dimensity 800 SoC. It also happens to have the same clock speed at 2.0GHz. Regardless of which processor is used, the phone has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. But we can expect Oppo to bring some other memory variants, which will run alongside the Android 10 operating system.

Oppo Ace 3

Meanwhile, there are already two battery cells, one of which has a capacity of 2,100 mAh. Previously this Oppo -owned device had also been certified by 3C, which revealed 65W fast charger support. As mentioned from the start, the real name of this new Oppo smartphone is unknown.

However, the presence of 65 Watt fast charging support is associated with the Ace Series smartphone. Thus it could be Oppo Ace 3, which will be the successor of Oppo Ace 2. But if we look at the specifications offered, it is more inclined to the Oppo A-Series smartphone.