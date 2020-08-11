comscore Realme phone with 5,000mAh battery spotted on FCC certification site
  • Unknown Realme smartphone bags FCC certification
Unknown Realme smartphone bags FCC certification

The FCC certification reveals that the Realme RMX2151 smartphone will be powered by a typical 5,000mAh battery.

  Published: August 11, 2020 3:43 PM IST
If rumors and leaks are to be believed, there are a few new smartphones that Realme is working on. These include devices with model numbers RMX2121, RMX2083, and RMX2170, whose identities are still unknown. Apart from that, now we have another smartphone belonging to Realme that has received FCC certification. This handset has model number RMX2151. Also Read - Realme Smart TV with 43-inch and 32-inch panels now available offline: Check price, features

As is the case with previous Realme devices, the actual name of the RMX2151 model is also unknown. But, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) listing provides us some details regarding the specifications that this smartphone will offer. Based on the FCC, Realme RMX2151 has 162.35 x 75.46 x 9.45mm dimension and weighs about 198 grams. The screen size of this smartphone has not been revealed, but the dimensions are similar to the Realme 6 smartphone. Also Read - Realme C15 and Realme C12 may launch in India soon, hints Realme on Twitter

For that reason, we could see Realme RMX2151 packing a 6.5-inch screen, and it is likely to use an LCD panel. One of the images shows a sketch of the device that reveals the fingerprint sensor will be placed on one side of the unit. The listing further adds that the new Realme device will run on the RealmeUI 1.0 interface, which will be based on Android 10. It will also offer support for NFC. It will also come along with several connectivity features like 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, GPS, GLONASS, and Bluetooth 5.0. Also Read - Samsung jumps back to 2nd spot behind Xiaomi in India

The FCC certification site also reveals that the RMX2151 smartphone will be powered by a typical 5,000mAh battery. It will offer support for 30W fast charging technology. Besides, a Realme smartphone with model number RMX2151 was recently spotted on Wi-Fi Alliance certification site. The listing revealed that this device will be powered by an MT6785T processor, which is basically MediaTek’s Helio G90T SoC. The rest of the details are currently under wraps. It is worth noting that Realme itself is yet to confirm the existence of this smartphone.

  Published Date: August 11, 2020 3:43 PM IST

