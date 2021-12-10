comscore Now unlock your hotel room using iPhone or Apple Watch | Know details
Now you can unlock your hotel room using your iPhone or Apple Watch

Nearly six Hyatt locations will now let users store keycard on iPhone or Apple Watch. The feature will allow users to add the hotel room keycard to Apple Wallet any time after the check-in has been done. Check details

Representational image

Apple is making it easy for iPhone and Apple Watch users to unlock their hotel rooms, but there’s a catch. To start with, the Cupertino-based tech giant has partnered with Hyatt to bring its room unlock feature. It is available only in select locations for the time being. Also Read - iPhone XR now available at a discounted price of Rs 18,599: Should you upgrade?

As per media reports, around six Hyatt locations will now let users store keycards on iPhone or Apple Watch. These locations include — Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort, Hyatt Centric Key West Resort and Spa, Hyatt House Chicago/West Loop-Fulton Market, Hyatt House Dallas/Richardson, Hyatt Place Fremont/Silicon Valley, and Hyatt Regency Long Beach. Also Read - Apple will now let iPhone users know if the handset's replaced components are genuine or not

The feature will allow users to add the hotel room keycard to Apple Wallet any time after the check-in has been done. However, after the reservation, you will need to check-in at the desk for the digital keycard to get activated. Once the activation has been done, users will be able to use it with Express mode, which means they will no longer need to verify their identity using Face ID or Touch ID every time they unlock the room. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone Pro Max to come with a punch hole display

This will help users to avoid the hassle to reach out to the front desk every time. For instance, if you change your room or extend your stay, your digital card will be automatically updated without you needing to go to the front desk.

Currently, Apple has partnered only with Hyatt at six locations for its Wallet app. Media reports suggest that the feature will eventually be available at all Hyatt hotels globally, we assume it includes India as well.

In addition, Apple has plans to soon allow users to add their driver’s license and state ID to the Wallet app. This will make it easier and simpler for users to commute on a day-to-day basis. It is said that the US-based tech giant is targeting early 2022 for a US launch of this feature and eventually we expect it to be available globally.

  Published Date: December 10, 2021 2:00 PM IST
  Updated Date: December 10, 2021 2:36 PM IST

