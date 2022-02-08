Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event is set for February 9 not only virtually but also in the metaverse. We are not sure how Samsung or viewers will be benefited from it or possibly Samsung just wants to be relevant. The smartphone manufacturer will launch the much-awaited Samsung Galaxy S22 series, which will consist of the Galaxy S22, the Galaxy S22 Plus, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Also Read - Valentine's Day: 5 gifting ideas for him under Rs 5,000

Ahead of the launch, the South Korean smartphone manufacturer announced the metaverse launch. Samsung said that to watch the event in the metaverse, viewers will need to head over to "Samsung 837X".

What is Samsung 837X?

Samsung 837X is a virtual space in Decentraland where viewers will be able to watch the Unpacked event in 2D and explore the flagship New York City experience center, collect NFTs and go on quests.

The company said that to get the full experience, people will need to connect their MetaMask wallet and share credentials. As per Samsung, users who log in as guests will not get the “full experience”. The company hasn’t yet revealed what kind of experience will Samsung offer to its fans in the metaverse.

Samsung Unpacked 2022 event will also be showcased on the official website, YouTube channel, as well as Facebook and Twitter accounts. Some of the other platforms where you will be able to watch the Unpacked event include – Reddit, Twitch, Amazon Live, and TikTok.

The Unpacked 2022 event is set for February 10, 10:00am EST, is around 8:30PM Indian Standard Time (IST), as per Samsung Newsroom.

What to expect?

At the first Unpacked event of the year, the South Korean smartphone manufacturer is expected to announce three flagship S series models – the Galaxy S22, the Galaxy S22 Plus, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Additionally, the smartphone manufacturer is expected to announce the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 and Tab S8 Ultra at the Unpacked event 2022.

Soon after the global release, all three Galaxy S series models are likely to hit the Indian market as well and replace the Samsung Galaxy S21 series that launched last year.