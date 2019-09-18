UP cop under fire for posting TikTok videos in uniform

It seems officials in India are quite taken to TikTok and it is costing them. In a new incident a police constable is under fire for having posted TikTok videos of himself in uniform. Two videos of Sub-Inspector Mohammad Arif, who is posted at the PGI police station in Lucknow, are going viral on the social media. In the first, the cop is seen dubsmashing the dialogue: “Yeh police station hai, tumhare baap ka ghar nahi. Jab tak baithne ko na kaha jaaye khade raho (This is a police station, not your father’s house. Don’t sit till you are asked to).”

In the second video, Arif is seen sitting on a chair, pointing towards his service revolver, which is kept on a table behind him, and saying: “Na policewalon ki dosti accchhi na dushmani (Neither friendship nor enmity of cops is good).” Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Lucknow Kalanidhi Naithani said: “We will seek an explanation from the cop for posting the video on the social media. If a cop is on duty and is wearing the uniform, discipline should be followed. General instructions are also being issued to policemen not to indulge in such indiscipline on social media platforms by posting videos in uniform.”

This is not the first time a policeman is in trouble for making TikTok videos on duty. In July, a policewoman from Gujarat was suspended after a video of her dancing to a song inside a police station went viral on the social media.

The Gujarat policewoman reportedly faces suspension for making a TikTok video at work. The video reportedly shows the inside of the Langhnaj village police station in Mehsana district. The video has since gone viral on social media. In it, Lok Rakshak Dal (LRD) recruit Arpita Chaudhary is seen dancing in front of a lock up.

A senior police officer said that she faces suspension for not wearing uniform when on duty. Besides this, she made a video with the police lock up in background. But social media users feel that she should be exempted for the innocuous video. Two Delhi Police woman constables also faced disciplinary action when a video of them singing on duty at a VVIP location went viral.

With inputs from IANS