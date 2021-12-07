comscore UP Govt free laptop, smartphone distribution scheme for students: Check eligibility
  • Home
  • News
  • UP Govt free laptop, smartphone distribution scheme for students: Check eligibility
News

UP Govt free laptop, smartphone distribution scheme for students: Check eligibility

News

UP Govt plans to bring about a digital revolution by providing access to necessary hardware to students. It plans to cover nearly 20 lakh under this initiative.

UP Govt to offer free laptops

UP Govt will be offering free laptops and smartphones to students of UP board (image for representation purpose only)

The Uttar Pradesh government has been planning to give out free laptops and smartphones to its students. Last week, the state government announced that it will start giving out the gadgets to eligible students by the second week of December. The UP Govt plans to bring about a digital revolution by providing access to necessary hardware to students. It plans to cover nearly 20 lakh students under this initiative. Also Read - Infinix INBook X1 laptop launch date revealed, to be priced under Rs 40,000: Check details

Who is eligible for free laptop and smartphone

Initially the government plans to give free laptops and smartphones to students of class XII who have managed to score more than 65 percent. Only UP Board students will be eligible for the distribution of the free gadgets. Under the target 20 lakh students, the government also plans to offer the digital push to students of class X in UP Board. Also Read - Why it makes no sense to buy a Rs 15,000 phone in India right now


To vote for other categories, click here Also Read - Smartphone prices to increase further as global chip shortage crisis continues

How will the distribution happen

The UP government plans to soon launch the DG Shakti Portal which will be inaugurated by the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The portal is expected to be launched this week, according to government estimates. Once the portal is up and running students will be provided information via their registered mobile number and email ID. The process for registering on the portal will be completely free.

The government had already floated a tender worth Rs 4,700 crore for eligible smartphone, laptop manufacturers.

How will the government get access to list of eligible students for the scheme

The data will be transferred from the school and colleges to their university and the government plans to extract data from there. Till last week, the government had announced that data of almost 27 lakh students was uploaded to the DG Shakti Portal and the government plans to expedite the process further. The students may start getting the notification about their laptop and smartphone after the govt launches the DG Shakti portal.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 7, 2021 8:53 AM IST
  • Updated Date: December 7, 2021 8:59 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

UP Govt free laptop, smartphone distribution scheme: Check eligibility
News
UP Govt free laptop, smartphone distribution scheme: Check eligibility
Garena Free Fire redeem codes 7 December: How to get codes, earn latest rewards for free

Gaming

Garena Free Fire redeem codes 7 December: How to get codes, earn latest rewards for free

Tecno Spark 8T to launch in India soon: All we know so far

Mobiles

Tecno Spark 8T to launch in India soon: All we know so far

WhatsApp adds new durations to Disappearing messages feature: Here's how to enable

Apps

WhatsApp adds new durations to Disappearing messages feature: Here's how to enable

Why two billionaires are fighting over your internet connection

Features

Why two billionaires are fighting over your internet connection

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

UP Govt free laptop, smartphone distribution scheme: Check eligibility

WhatsApp adds new durations to Disappearing messages feature: Here's how to enable

Why two billionaires are fighting over your internet connection

Apple likely to bring mixed reality headset in 2022 with focus on gaming: Check details

Reliance Jio hikes price of six more prepaid plans in India: Check revised plans

Why two billionaires are fighting over your internet connection

Can we really expect 6G by 2023 when India is still facing its biggest challenges in implementing 5G

Omicron impact: Why smartphone makers must be wary of the new COVID-19 variant

How Spotify is giving major FOMO feels to Apple Music users

Can the new Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 chipset take on Apple M1?

Related Topics

Related Stories

UP Govt free laptop, smartphone distribution scheme: Check eligibility

News

UP Govt free laptop, smartphone distribution scheme: Check eligibility
Acer Predator Helios 500 starts at Rs 3,79,999: Know what's special about this gaming laptop

Laptops

Acer Predator Helios 500 starts at Rs 3,79,999: Know what's special about this gaming laptop
Vivo could soon launch rollable smartphone similar to Oppo Find X 2021

Mobiles

Vivo could soon launch rollable smartphone similar to Oppo Find X 2021
Xiaomi launched 27-inch 4K monitor and Redmi monitor 27-inch Pro: Check price, specifications, display, features

Mobiles

Xiaomi launched 27-inch 4K monitor and Redmi monitor 27-inch Pro: Check price, specifications, display, features
Vivo V23 series may launch in India this month: Report

Mobiles

Vivo V23 series may launch in India this month: Report

हिंदी समाचार

धांसू 5G स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रहा बंपर डिस्काउंट, 3000 रुपये तक सस्ते में खरीद सकते हैं आप

Ola S1, S1 Pro इलेक्ट्रिक स्कूटर की डिलिवरी शुरू होंगी 15 दिसंबर से, जानें डिटेल

Free Fire में फ्री पेट्स और वेपन क्रेट पाने का बेहतरीन मौका, बस 15 मिनट का है काम

सस्ते में आईफोन खरीदने का बेहतरीन मौका, Flipkart Sale में iPhone SE पर भारी डिस्काउंट

Free Fire में आई जबरदस्त गन स्किन-- Ice Bones, जानें कैसे पा सकते हैं इसे आप

Latest Videos

Google Pixel Watch may launch in 2022 | Google Watch image leaks reveal design

News

Google Pixel Watch may launch in 2022 | Google Watch image leaks reveal design
Bounce Infinity Electric Scooter E1 launched | Know Price Details Here | BGR India

News

Bounce Infinity Electric Scooter E1 launched | Know Price Details Here | BGR India
Redmi Note 10S New Variant Launched in India | 8GB RAM 128GB Storage Variant Available For Sale

News

Redmi Note 10S New Variant Launched in India | 8GB RAM 128GB Storage Variant Available For Sale
Windows 11 Insider Preview Build brings updates for Taskbar, Start Menu and Settings app

News

Windows 11 Insider Preview Build brings updates for Taskbar, Start Menu and Settings app

News

UP Govt free laptop, smartphone distribution scheme: Check eligibility
News
UP Govt free laptop, smartphone distribution scheme: Check eligibility
WhatsApp adds new durations to Disappearing messages feature: Here's how to enable

Apps

WhatsApp adds new durations to Disappearing messages feature: Here's how to enable
Why two billionaires are fighting over your internet connection

Features

Why two billionaires are fighting over your internet connection
Apple likely to bring mixed reality headset in 2022 with focus on gaming: Check details

News

Apple likely to bring mixed reality headset in 2022 with focus on gaming: Check details
Reliance Jio hikes price of six more prepaid plans in India: Check revised plans

Telecom

Reliance Jio hikes price of six more prepaid plans in India: Check revised plans

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers