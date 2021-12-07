UP Govt free laptop, smartphone distribution scheme for students: Check eligibility

UP Govt will be offering free laptops and smartphones to students of UP board (image for representation purpose only)

The Uttar Pradesh government has been planning to give out free laptops and smartphones to its students. Last week, the state government announced that it will start giving out the gadgets to eligible students by the second week of December. The UP Govt plans to bring about a digital revolution by providing access to necessary hardware to students. It plans to cover nearly 20 lakh students under this initiative. Also Read - Infinix INBook X1 laptop launch date revealed, to be priced under Rs 40,000: Check details

Who is eligible for free laptop and smartphone

Initially the government plans to give free laptops and smartphones to students of class XII who have managed to score more than 65 percent. Only UP Board students will be eligible for the distribution of the free gadgets. Under the target 20 lakh students, the government also plans to offer the digital push to students of class X in UP Board. Also Read - Why it makes no sense to buy a Rs 15,000 phone in India right now



How will the distribution happen

The UP government plans to soon launch the DG Shakti Portal which will be inaugurated by the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The portal is expected to be launched this week, according to government estimates. Once the portal is up and running students will be provided information via their registered mobile number and email ID. The process for registering on the portal will be completely free.

The government had already floated a tender worth Rs 4,700 crore for eligible smartphone, laptop manufacturers.

How will the government get access to list of eligible students for the scheme

The data will be transferred from the school and colleges to their university and the government plans to extract data from there. Till last week, the government had announced that data of almost 27 lakh students was uploaded to the DG Shakti Portal and the government plans to expedite the process further. The students may start getting the notification about their laptop and smartphone after the govt launches the DG Shakti portal.