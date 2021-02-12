Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, Galaxy M62, and Galaxy A32 4G could launch soon as support pages for the smartphones have been spotted on the company’s websites in India and UK. Samsung Galaxy M62 and Galaxy A32 4G were listed on the Samsung India website, the Galaxy A52 5G has been spotted on the Samsung UK website. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, Galaxy A72 to sport 120Hz, 90Hz refresh rate screens

Out of these devices, the Galaxy M62 and Galaxy A52 5G will be new devices from the company, while the Galaxy A32 5G model has already been announced in the European market. The listed pages only reveal the model number, though specs and prices of the devices have been leaked previously. We take a look in detail. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A52 specs, price and launch date leak for both 4G and 5G variants

Samsung Galaxy M62, Galaxy A32 4G spotted on Samsung India website

Samsung Galaxy M62 has the model number SM-M625F/DS, the support page on the Samsung India website has revealed. There is little known about this dual SIM smartphone, though it could come with features such as a 7,000mAh battery, Android 11, and Bluetooth 5.0 support. The processor is said to be an Exynos 9825 one. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A52 launch soon: Expected price, specifications, and features

The model number of Samsung Galaxy A32 4G as listed on the Samsung India website is SM-A325F/DS. This will also be a dual SIM smartphone. The 5G variant of Galaxy A32 that has been launched in Europe comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ TFT Infinity-V display.

The smartphone is powered by an octa-core processor with up to 8GB of RAM. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. We will need to wait for an official launch of the 4G model to know whether its specifications will be the same as the 5G variant.

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G listed on Samsung UK website: Specifications and price (Expected)

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G has been listed on the company’s Swiss and UK websites, though it is tipped to launch in Vietnam by the end of March. It is listed with model numbers SM520F and SM-A526B/DS. The dual SIM device (4G model) will sport a 90Hz refresh rate display, while the 5G variant could feature a 120Hz screen according to a SamMobile report.

When it comes to pricing, the Galaxy A52 4G will cost VND 9,300,000, which is roughly Rs 29,000 on conversion, while the starting price of the 5G variant could be VND 11,000,000 (roughly Rs 34,900). Among key features of the Galaxy A52 5G are a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display and a quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixels primary sensor.

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G will be powered by a Snapdragon 750G, while the 4G model will pack a Snapdragon 720G SoC. It will run Android 11. The battery is said to be a 4,500mAh one with 25W fast charging support.