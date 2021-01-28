Realme X7, Poco M3, Samsung Galaxy M02, and more: Smartphones to launch in India in Feb 2021

Realme X7 Realme X7 Pro
Realme has confirmed that Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro will launch in India on February 4. The company has already sent out media invites for the launch event, which will be held from 12:30 pm on February 4. The smartphones were launched in China in September last year. Realme X7 and the Realme X7 Pro will be available via Flipkart, as the e-commerce site put out a teaser for the smartphones.
Poco M3
Poco M3, which was launched in global markets in November last year, will be unveiled in India on February 2. The launch event will take place starting 12 PM. The budget smartphone is expected to be priced at around Rs 15,000 in India.