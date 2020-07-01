Motorola is all set to host a new launch event on July 7, where it is expected to unveil new devices. It is widely rumored to take the wraps off a Motorola Moto G 5G phone. Just recently, tipster Evan Blass shared a render of the upcoming Motorola Moto G handset and now, the specs sheet of the Moto G 5G has also appeared online. It is said that this Moto phone was previously rumored as Motorola Edge Lite.

Motorola Moto G 5G: Specifications (leaked)

As per the leak, the device is likely to offer a Full HD+ display with 21:9 aspect ratio. The panel will support 90Hz refresh rate and not the standard 60Hz refresh rate. There could be a dual punch-hole camera setup on the top-left corner of the display. It measures 167.98 x 73.97 x 9.59mm and it weighs 207 grams. The Motorola Moto G 5G could launch with an 8-megapixel main selfie camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The upcoming Motorola phone is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 SoC. It is said to launch with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage option. Users will also get an option to expand the storage using a dedicated microSD card slot. The new Moto G 5G phone will ship with Android 10 OS out of the box. At the back of the phone, the device is rumored to pack a quad-camera setup.

The setup could consist of a Samsung GM1 48-megapixel sensor and a 4-megapixel macro lens. These will be paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The Moto G 5G is likely to come with a side-mounted fingerprint reader. It is said to have a dedicated hardware button for Google Assistant. The upcoming Motorola Moto G phone is rumored to launch with a 4,800mAh battery.