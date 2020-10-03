Upcoming Realme Q-series smartphone passes 3C certification

According to reports, Realme is working on a new Q-Series smartphone, and it will probably be known as Realme Q2 to replace the Realme Q they released last year. Leaks about the Realme Q2 Series smartphone are also starting to appear. One of them comes from 3C, which has certified a new Realme device carrying the model number RMX2117. This is the same number we saw on TENAA a while ago. Also Read - Realme 7i to launch on October 7 alongside Special Edition Realme 7 Pro

The RMX2117 could end up being one of the Realme Q2 series smartphones that Realme is preparing. According to the 3C certification, the Realme Q2 will be a smartphone with support for 5G connectivity. In addition, the listing also indicates that the device will be equipped with 30W fast charging technology.

The upcoming smartphone also packs an OLED panel along with an integrated fingerprint sensor underneath. Coming back to the device with the model number RMX2117, unfortunately, the 3C certification doesn't tell much, but it's enough to signal the imminent launch of such a smartphone.

Realme Q series smartphone expected specifications

Realme has not confirmed the existence of its new Realme Q-Series smartphone. But previous reports have speculated that the Realme Q2 Series could debut on October 13. It will be the first smartphone to run the latest version of RealmeUI 2.0 based on the Android 11 OS. Meanwhile, the TENAA certification says that one of the Realme Q2 Series smartphones will pack a 6.5-inch screen. It would offer a Full HD+ resolution and have an aspect ratio of 20:9.

For photography, there will be a 16-megapixel selfie camera and a triple-camera setup at the rear. This will consist of a 48-megapixel primary sensor paired with an 8-megapixel camera and a 2-megapixel camera. The phone will be powered by an octa-core processor, whose identity is still hidden. It will also feature up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB internal storage.