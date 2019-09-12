Realme RMX1991 with Snapdragon 730G, 64-megapixel sensor certified

Smartphone maker Realme is planning to launch yet another smartphone in the market. Information about the upcoming smartphone comes just weeks after the company first announced its upcoming Realme XT smartphone. According to a new report, the new Realme smartphone with RMX1991 internal code just received TENAA certification. TENAA certification means that the company is planning to launch the smartphone in the Chinese market. Realme has not revealed any information about the launch of its Realme RMX 1991.

Realme RMX1991 details

According to a report by Fone Arena, the TENAA listing of Realme RMX1991 revealed some key specifications about the device. It also looks like the company is planning to launch the smartphone in the coming weeks. This is because regulatory certification is one of the final steps before the product launch in the market. The report also speculated that Realme RMX1991 will be an improved variant of the Realme XT. This variant will only launch in the Chinese market with slightly different specifications. In fact, the design of RMX1991 in TENAA listing seems similar to what we have seen in the Realme XT. The key difference for the RMX1991 is likely to be the Snapdragon 730G SoC instead of Snapdragon 712 SoC.

The device will likely feature a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a water-drop notch with 64-megapixel primary camera. Other features include a 32-megapixel front camera with a 4,000mAh battery. The smartphone is also rumored to include an in-display fingerprint scanner along with 30W VOOC fast charging technology. Information about Realme RMX1991 comes around the same time as we saw rumors about the Realme XT Pro. As previously reported, the device is likely to feature a 90Hz screen.

It is possible that RMX1991 may be the same smartphone to launch under the Realme XT Pro name. This is because both the devices are rumored to sport similar specifications. However, we will likely wait for more leaks before confirming things. In the meantime, the company is all set to launch the Realme XT in India on September 13.