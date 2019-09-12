comscore Realme RMX1991 with Snapdragon 730G, 64-megapixel sensor certified
  • Home
  • News
  • Upcoming Realme smartphone with Snapdragon 730G, 64MP quad cameras spotted online
News

Upcoming Realme smartphone with Snapdragon 730G, 64MP quad cameras spotted online

News

TENAA certification means that the company is planning to launch the smartphone in the Chinese market. Realme has not revealed any information about the launch of its Realme RMX 1991.

  • Published: September 12, 2019 10:20 AM IST
realme-xt-64mp-camera-white-back-teaser-weibo

Smartphone maker Realme is planning to launch yet another smartphone in the market. Information about the upcoming smartphone comes just weeks after the company first announced its upcoming Realme XT smartphone. According to a new report, the new Realme smartphone with RMX1991 internal code just received TENAA certification. TENAA certification means that the company is planning to launch the smartphone in the Chinese market. Realme has not revealed any information about the launch of its Realme RMX 1991.

Realme RMX1991 details

According to a report by Fone Arena, the TENAA listing of Realme RMX1991 revealed some key specifications about the device. It also looks like the company is planning to launch the smartphone in the coming weeks. This is because regulatory certification is one of the final steps before the product launch in the market. The report also speculated that Realme RMX1991 will be an improved variant of the Realme XT. This variant will only launch in the Chinese market with slightly different specifications. In fact, the design of RMX1991 in TENAA listing seems similar to what we have seen in the Realme XT. The key difference for the RMX1991 is likely to be the Snapdragon 730G SoC instead of Snapdragon 712 SoC.

Realme XT Pro could come with a 90Hz display, will be cheaper than OnePlus 7: Report

Also Read

Realme XT Pro could come with a 90Hz display, will be cheaper than OnePlus 7: Report

The device will likely feature a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a water-drop notch with 64-megapixel primary camera. Other features include a 32-megapixel front camera with a 4,000mAh battery. The smartphone is also rumored to include an in-display fingerprint scanner along with 30W VOOC fast charging technology. Information about Realme RMX1991 comes around the same time as we saw rumors about the Realme XT Pro. As previously reported, the device is likely to feature a 90Hz screen.

It is possible that RMX1991 may be the same smartphone to launch under the Realme XT Pro name. This is because both the devices are rumored to sport similar specifications. However, we will likely wait for more leaks before confirming things. In the meantime, the company is all set to launch the Realme XT in India on September 13.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: September 12, 2019 10:20 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Realme Days sale kicks off on Flipkart for 72 hours
Deals
Realme Days sale kicks off on Flipkart for 72 hours
Xiaomi Redmi 8A spotted online

News

Xiaomi Redmi 8A spotted online

PUBG Mobile devs drop emergency update to fix invite issue

Gaming

PUBG Mobile devs drop emergency update to fix invite issue

Mumbai man duped of Rs 96,000 while paying electricity bill online

News

Mumbai man duped of Rs 96,000 while paying electricity bill online

Realme RMX1991 with Snapdragon 730G, 64-megapixel sensor certified

News

Realme RMX1991 with Snapdragon 730G, 64-megapixel sensor certified

Most Popular

Oppo A9 2020 First Impressions

Lenovo K10 Note Review

Vivaldi Mobile for Android First Impressions and Hands-on

Asus VivoBook 14 X403 Review

Fitbit Inspire HR Review

Xiaomi Redmi 8A spotted online

Mumbai man duped of Rs 96,000 while paying electricity bill online

Realme RMX1991 with Snapdragon 730G, 64-megapixel sensor certified

Samsung Galaxy M10s leaked again ahead of launch

Vivo U10 launching on Amazon India on September 24

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme Days sale kicks off on Flipkart for 72 hours

Deals

Realme Days sale kicks off on Flipkart for 72 hours
Realme RMX1991 with Snapdragon 730G, 64-megapixel sensor certified

News

Realme RMX1991 with Snapdragon 730G, 64-megapixel sensor certified
Realme 5 Pro to go on flash sale today at 12PM

News

Realme 5 Pro to go on flash sale today at 12PM
Realme 5 Pro to go on sale in India tomorrow: Price, offers

News

Realme 5 Pro to go on sale in India tomorrow: Price, offers
Realme 5 to go on flash sale today at 12PM

News

Realme 5 to go on flash sale today at 12PM

हिंदी समाचार

Sony PS4 की भारत में कीमतें घटी

Samsung Galaxy M10s की कई स्पेसिफिकेशंस हुईं लीक, फास्ट चार्जिंग सपोर्ट के साथ होगा लॉन्च

Realme 5 भारत में ऑफलाइन स्टोर्स पर बिक्री के लिए हुआ उपलब्ध

Vivo U10 स्मार्टफोन भारत में 24 सितंबर को होगा लॉन्च

Vivo S1 का 6GB RAM वेरिएंट भारत में बिक्री के लिए हुआ उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस


News

Xiaomi Redmi 8A spotted online
News
Xiaomi Redmi 8A spotted online
Mumbai man duped of Rs 96,000 while paying electricity bill online

News

Mumbai man duped of Rs 96,000 while paying electricity bill online
Realme RMX1991 with Snapdragon 730G, 64-megapixel sensor certified

News

Realme RMX1991 with Snapdragon 730G, 64-megapixel sensor certified
Samsung Galaxy M10s leaked again ahead of launch

News

Samsung Galaxy M10s leaked again ahead of launch
Vivo U10 launching on Amazon India on September 24

News

Vivo U10 launching on Amazon India on September 24