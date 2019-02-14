Upcoming Samsung tablet with Exynos 7885 SoC listed on Geekbench

Samsung’s ‘Galaxy’ series may be primarily associated with smartphones, but the lineup also includes other products such as tablets and smartwatches. Back in August last year, the South Korean technology company globally unveiled the Galaxy Tab S4, launching it in India just two months later.

Now, a new Samsung Tab with model number SM-P205 seems to have also been spotted on Geekbench, meaning Samsung is planning to launch its budget tablet pretty soon as well. The Geekbench listing, spotted by SamMobile, reveals the device codenamed ‘SM-P205’. The tablet is said to come with an Exynos 7885 SoC and managed to get a score of 1,329 on single-core test, and 4,157 on multi-core test. Besides this, the listing also reveals the tablet will come with 3GB of RAM. It is expected to run Android 9.0 Pie with the Samsung One UI custom OS on top of it.

The Galaxy Tab A series is Samsung’s budget tablet offering, and the new variant is expected to continue the tradition. Like last year’s variant, the Galaxy Tab SM-P205 is expected to feature an 8-inch screen with an aspect ratio of 16:9. The device is also rumored to come with the same 5,000mAh battery and 8-megapixel camera at the back and have S-Pen support.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy M10 & M20 First Look

The Android tablet market has failed to compete with Apple’s iPad, which continues to remain the only respectable tablet offering. While Samsung’s Galaxy Tab series offers innovative design and specifications, the operating system at the heart of it does not seem to have been designed for the tablet use case. It is not clear whether Samsung’s new SM-P205 Tab will be changing the situation any further. The tablet market has been on a free fall in terms of shipments for the past few quarters as consumers adopt large-screen smartphones that mimic the functionality of the tablet in its phablet form factor.