Qualcomm announced its latest flagship processor – the Snapdragon 865 in December last year. The processor has already been used in some of the first flagship phones of the year. These include the Samsung Galaxy S20 series, the Xiaomi Mi 10, the Realme X50 Pro 5G and the upcoming OnePlus 8 Pro which is expected to have the processor.

However, Qualcomm recently launched a list of devices that will also feature the 865. These flagship phones are expected to release later in the year. The list includes some phones that only existed as rumors up until this point.

Watch: Realme X50 Pro 5G First Impressions

These phones include names like the Lenovo Legion gaming phone, Asus Zenfone 7 and the Asus ROG Phone 3, among others. While there was barely any mention of these phones until now, the post confirms the existence of these phones while also confirming one specification of the devices. The Snapdragon 865-powered phones will all also support 5G.

Below are all the phones listed out by Qualcomm. These include the Xiaomi Black Shark 3, the FCNT arrows 5G, the Oppo Find X2, and the Redmi K30 Pro. There is also the Lenovo Legion gaming phone, the Nubia Red Magic 5G, and the ASUS ROG Phone 3. The recently talked of Vivo APEX 2020 concept phone is also listed here and so is the Asus Zenfone 7.

Even apart from these phones, Qualcomm revealed that there are over 60 devices in development right now that will use the Snapdragon 865 processor. Further, this brings the total number of smartphones using a Snapdragon 800 series processor to 1750.

Snapdragon 865

Qualcomm launched the new 800 series flagship processor in December 2019. The chipset is one of the first ones by the company to bring native 5G support. Smartphone makers will be able to add a separate 5G modem (Snapdragon X55 modem). It will support standalone (SA) networks and non-standalone (NSA) networks. This also means manufacturers will have to go out of their way to add 5G connectivity to their smartphones. It will also mean pricier models, and limited quantity, until 5G adoption increases.