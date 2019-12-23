comscore Upcoming WhatsApp features in 2020: Top features coming soon
Upcoming WhatsApp features in 2020: Dark mode, face unlock and more

Here is a look at the upcoming WhatsApp features that we are likely to see on the messaging platform in 2020.

  Published: December 23, 2019 6:35 PM IST
(Photo credit: Pixabay)

Instant messaging client, WhatsApp, has evolved a lot over the past couple of years. In fact, in 2019 itself, the Facebook-owned company added a number of new features. The company focused a lot on privacy features such as fingerprint lock, ability to hide media, block contacts, status privacy and more. And then, there are some features that are under development, the rollout of which, we are more likely to see sometime next year. Here is a look at the upcoming WhatsApp features in 2020.

List of upcoming WhatsApp features

Dark Mode

The dark mode has been one highly awaited upcoming WhatsApp features. It has been in the development for months now, but doesn’t seem to be ready for prime time. From what we know so far, the dark mode will be available in three options. Essentially, when turned on, the mode will turn text to white and background to black. There is no fixed timeline as to when the feature will be rolled out.

Face Unlock

WhatsApp recently introduced the ability to lock the app and make your chats secure with the fingerprint scanner. Now, reports hint at WhatsApp also bringing face unlock feature that will let you unlock WhatsApp with your face. Sadly, no further details are available at the moment.

Disappearing messages

WhatsApp was first spotted testing disappearing messages last month. Now, the Facebook-owned messaging service has renamed the feature and added new options.  WhatsApp Groups admins will have option to choose how long new messages will last before they are deleted. The options include 1 hour, 1 day, 1 week, 1 month and 1 year.

Last seen for select friends

Last seen is a good way to see when the recipient last opened WhatsApp and checked messages. There is also an option to hide this, but upon doing so, no one will be able to see your last seen. Now, reports indicate that WhatsApp may allow users to select contacts of their choice who can see their last seen.

Facebook Pay

WhatsApp has already introduced UPI-enabled WhatsApp Payments, but the feature is yet to roll out to the mass audience. But if reports are to be believed, the Facebook Pay platform could make its way to WhatsApp soon. Though, exact details aren’t avaiable at the moment.

  • Published Date: December 23, 2019 6:35 PM IST

