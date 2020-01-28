comscore Oppo Reno 3 with Snapdragon 765G could launch soon | BGR India
News

Updated Oppo Reno 3 reportedly in the pipeline with a Snapdragon 765G chipset

News

The original Oppo Reno 3 features a MediaTek Dimensity 1000L chipset. However, a new phone features similar features to the Reno 3, except the Snapdragon 765G SoC.

  • Published: January 28, 2020 11:31 AM IST
Oppo Reno 3 Collage

Oppo announced the upcoming Oppo Reno 3 over a month ago. The brand announced the Reno 3 with a MediaTek processor, and the Reno 3 Pro with a Snapdragon processor. Both devices are also expected to support 5G. The Oppo Reno 3 will run on the MediaTek Dimensity 1000L chipset, while the Reno 3 Pro will feature the Snapdragon 765G SoC.

According to new information, Oppo is gearing up to launch a variant of the Reno 3 with a Snapdragon 765G SoC as well. The new phone was spotted on Geekbench 5 with the model name Oppo PCLM50. The smartphone features a processor that has a base frequency of 1.80GHz and has 8GB RAM. The smartphone also runs Android 10 out-of-the-box.

Watch: Oppo F15 First Impressions

The phone scored 625 in single-core tests, and 1,949 in multi-core tests. A device with the same model number was also spotted on TENAA where also it revealed that the phone used a Snapdragon 765G SoC.

Further, according to the TENAA listing, the Oppo PCLM50 runs on a 2.4GHz + 1.8GHz octa-core processor. The details match with the specifications of the Snapdragon 765G that powers phones like the Redmi K30 5G, Realme X50 5G, and the Reno 3 Pro. Moreover, other details on the new Oppo PCLM50 are identical to the Oppo Reno 3. These include the phone’s dimensions and other specifications. Hence, it is possible that the new phone could be a revised Oppo Reno 3.

Oppo Reno 3, Reno 3 Pro official specifications leaked ahead of the launch

Oppo PCLM50 specifications: A new Oppo Reno 3?

The new Oppo phone features a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with FullHD+ resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The Snapdragon 765G SoC is accompanied by 8GB RAM. The phone will run the latest Android 10 with the brand’s ColorOS 7 skin on top. The device will also likely have 128GB and a 256GB storage variants. In terms of optics, the Oppo PCLM50 will feature a quad-camera setup. This includes a 48-megapixel main lens accompanied by an 8-megapixel lens and two 2-megapixel lenses. On the front, the phone has a single 32-megapixel camera.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 28, 2020 11:31 AM IST

