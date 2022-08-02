comscore UPI crosses record 6 billion transactions in July 2022
  • Home
  • News
  • Upi Crosses Record 6 Billion Transactions In July 2022
News

UPI crosses record 6 billion transactions in July 2022

News

UPI reported 6.28 billion transactions worth Rs 10.62 trillion in July -- an increase of 7 percent over June.

UPI Pin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hailed the achievement of Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions crossing 6 billion in July — the highest ever since its launch six years back. Also Read - Delete UPI IDs in PhonePe and Google Pay: Declutter your UPI experience

According to data released by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), UPI reported 6.28 billion transactions worth Rs 10.62 trillion in July — an increase of 7 percent over June. Also Read - How to change UPI Pin using PhonePe: Step-by-Step guide

“This is an outstanding accomplishment. It indicates the collective resolve of the people of India to embrace new technologies and make the economy cleaner. Digital payments were particularly helpful during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Modi said in a tweet. Also Read - How to Change UPI Pin using Paytm app: Step-by-Step guide

In FY22, UPI processed more than 46 billion transactions amounting to over Rs 84.17 trillion, thus breaching the $1 trillion mark.

UPI’s target is to process a billion transactions a day in the next five years.

The UPI facility was launched on April 11, 2016, by then Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan.

Recently, the NPCI mandated that all UPI-based applications obtain consumers’ prior authorisation before recording their location.

Any time a client gives permission to record their location, the permission must be properly communicated to the UPI, else the company will take stern action.

This rule must be followed by all members by December 1 and applies to domestic UPI transactions between individuals.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: August 2, 2022 2:45 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto to launch on August 18, may cost around Rs 4 lakh: Report
automobile
2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto to launch on August 18, may cost around Rs 4 lakh: Report
iQOO 9T 5G launched in India: Check price, specs

Mobiles

iQOO 9T 5G launched in India: Check price, specs

WhatsApp banned over 22 lakh accounts in India in July: Here's why

Apps

WhatsApp banned over 22 lakh accounts in India in July: Here's why

Infinix Hot 12 Pro launched in India at a starting price of Rs 10,999

Mobiles

Infinix Hot 12 Pro launched in India at a starting price of Rs 10,999

Force Gurkha 5-door SUV inspired by Mercedes Benz G-Class spied, will compete against Mahindra Thar, Suzuki Jimny

automobile

Force Gurkha 5-door SUV inspired by Mercedes Benz G-Class spied, will compete against Mahindra Thar, Suzuki Jimny

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

UPI crosses record 6 billion transactions in July 2022

2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto to launch on August 18, may cost around Rs 4 lakh: Report

iQOO 9T 5G launched in India: Check price, specs

WhatsApp banned over 22 lakh accounts in India in July: Here's why

Infinix Hot 12 Pro launched in India at a starting price of Rs 10,999

Jio gets biggest piece of pie in 5G spectrum auction in India

Block Spam Calls Permanently on Android Smartphones

Smartphones Launching in August 2022

HowTo Use Dual Video Feature on Instagram

PC Guide: 7 Things to do before using your new PC

Related Topics

Latest Videos

#HowTo Block spam calls permanently on your android smartphone

Features

#HowTo Block spam calls permanently on your android smartphone
WhatsApp New Features Update: Some Cool New Features to Make your Texting Experience Amazing

News

WhatsApp New Features Update: Some Cool New Features to Make your Texting Experience Amazing
From Galaxy Z Fold 4 & Flip 4 to OnePlus 10T, Check Out the Top 5 Upcoming Launches in August 2022

Features

From Galaxy Z Fold 4 & Flip 4 to OnePlus 10T, Check Out the Top 5 Upcoming Launches in August 2022
TikTok to Come Up with a New Music App Soon, Spotify YouTube Music and More BEWARE

News

TikTok to Come Up with a New Music App Soon, Spotify YouTube Music and More BEWARE

new arrivals in india

T1x 4G 128GB
T1x 4G 128GB

12,999

Note 12 Pro 4G
Note 12 Pro 4G

15,890

Razr 2022
Razr 2022

97,990

X30 Pro
X30 Pro

59,990

X8 Pro 5G
X8 Pro 5G

29,990

Phone 1 256GB
Phone 1 256GB

34,999