News

UPI Lite is here: It works offline and doesn't require UPI Pin

News

UPI Lite is currently available on the BHIM app and it supports eight banks in the country.

UPI Payment

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has launched UPI Lite in India for low-value transactions. UPI Lite will work like UPI but is said to be faster and simpler. Interestingly, with UPI Lite, users can make payments without an internet connection, allowing users to quickly send money even in downtime and at peak hours. Also Read - How to use WhatsApp to make and receive UPI payments within chat window

UPI Lite requires No Pin, No Internet: Check out its features

Unlike UPI, which directly accesses a Bank account and sends or receives money, UPI Lite is an ‘on-device’ wallet. A wallet where users can add funds and use them to instantly send money to someone. One of the highlighting features of the UPI Lite is that it will work without an internet connection. Also Read - UPI transactions in India reach 657 crore in August 2022, says NPCI

Since it is a wallet, users will have to add funds to the wallet while they are online (having internet access), and then even if there’s no internet access, users can send money to anyone instantly. But do note that the money won’t be credited if the person receiving is offline (without internet access). He/She will receive money when there’s an active internet connection. NPC, however, is planning to make UPI Lite completely offline. Also Read - Discovery Plus rolls out UPI AutoPay feature for automatic payments in India

Furthermore, UPI Lite doesn’t require a UPI Pin, it will directly access the funds in your wallet and use them. One thing to note here is that there’s a limit to how much funds you can add to your UPI Lite wallet. Because it works without the internet, only up to Rs 2000 can be added to your wallet. Also, you will be able to send a maximum of Rs 200 per transaction.

However, you can do unlimited transactions in a day. UPI Lite is believed to be for low-value payments. This will eliminate the need of having loose cash all the time since it’s offline and many users are expected to make use of the feature. Also, this means you don’t need to get chocolates or candies just because there’s no change available.

UPI Lite feature is currently available on the BHIM app. You can access the wallet and add funds to it. As of now, there are eight banks that support the UPI Lite feature. These include the State Bank of India, Union Bank of India, HDFC Bank, Indian Bank, Canara Bank, Punjab National Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Utkarsh Small Finance Bank. We can expect more banks to support the feature soon.

  • Published Date: September 21, 2022 9:28 PM IST
